Worldcoin’s daily trading volumes jumped 300% to $3.6 billion, while perpetual futures open interest climbed 54% to $905 million.

Nasdaq-listed Eightco Holdings launched a $250 million Worldcoin treasury plan.

The announcement fueled WLD’s rally and sent Eightco stock up 3,000%.

WLD, the native cryptocurrency of Worldcoin, surged another 54% on Sept. 9, thereby taking the weekly gains to more than 121%.

Worldcoin price rally continues despite whale dumping

Blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence reported that the Teneo-managed 3AC liquidation wallet sold an additional 2.25 million Worldcoin (WLD) tokens, valued at $2.88 million.

The wallet originally received 75 million WLD two years ago and has been offloading holdings since July 26, 2024. Despite recent sales, it still retains 52.47 million WLD, worth approximately $92 million at the current WLD price.

Amid the ongoing whale activity, the Worldcoin price rally continues strong, while extending its weekly gains to a massive 121%. Most of these gains have occurred in the last two days.

The daily trading volumes for the WLD token have surged by a massive 300% to $3.6 billion, suggesting strong bullish sentiment among traders. Furthermore, the WLD perpetual futures open interest has surged by 54% to more than $905 million, according to the CoinGlass data. As of now, the 24-hour liquidations stand at $24 million, with more than $16 million in short liquidations.

Following a decisive breakout past $1.60, market analysts believe that Worldcoin price could rally all the way to $4.0. A strong WLD whale activity could aid this rally ahead.

Eightco holdings announces wld treasury, stock hoots 3000%

Nasdaq-listed e-commerce firm Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ; OCTO) announced the first-of-its-kind Worldcoin treasury strategy after securing a $250 million fundraise.

Eightco raised capital through the sale of 171.2 million common shares at $1.46 each, alongside issuing an additional 13.7 million shares to BitMine, the largest corporate holder of Ethereum ETH $4 345 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $524.46 B Vol. 24h: $29.73 B . As a result, Bitmine disclosed a $20 million strategic investment in Eightco Holdings Inc.

This announcement served as additional fuel for the Worldcoin price rally to continue. In addition to this, the Eightco share price surged by a whopping 3000% yesterday, closing at $45.08. As a result, BitMine saw a massive 30x gain on its $20 million investment, taking it past $600 million.

