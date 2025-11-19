Key Notes

For securing MiCA compliance, Pi Network highlights its sustainability advantage, reporting annual energy usage of just 0.0024 TWh, 99.9% lower than Bitcoin.

In the whitepaper, Pi Network reiterated its non-custodial wallet model and lack of legal rights attached to the token.

Pi price is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle, with analysts suggesting that declining volume.

Pi Network PI $0.23 24h volatility: 5.9% Market cap: $1.91 B Vol. 24h: $68.55 M is advancing toward full compliance with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

This is an essential requirement for any crypto token to trade in most European jurisdictions.

The project recently took its first step into regulated markets through the Valour Pi Exchange-Traded Product (ETP), now listed on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market.

Pi Network Moves Toward Full MiCA Compliance

According to the newly released Pi Network MiCA Whitepaper, the project is preparing to operate transparently within the EU’s regulatory framework.

This marks a significant milestone for the network, which has spent more than seven years progressing toward public market readiness.

The MiCA whitepaper highlights Pi Network’s low energy footprint, estimating annual consumption at 0.0024 TWh, in comparison to Bitcoin’s BTC $82 224 24h volatility: 10.6% Market cap: $1.64 T Vol. 24h: $124.97 B roughly 185 TWh.

This represents a 99.9% reduction in energy usage relative to Bitcoin. It also positions Pi as one of the most environmentally efficient blockchain networks.

The energy data aligns with broader global initiatives, including the United Nations’ decarbonization and net-zero targets. This indicates that Pi Network’s design is consistent with emerging sustainability standards in the crypto sector.

The whitepaper application comes ahead of the v23 protocol upgrade, scheduled to happen before the end of 2025.

In the whitepaper, Pi Network clarified that it does not hold user assets directly. Instead, the project offers a native non-custodial Pi Wallet, accessible through the Pi Browser.

This allows users to retain full control of their tokens. The Pi token carries no associated legal rights or obligations, according to the project’s disclosures.

As the project moves toward full compliance with the EU’s MiCA, regulated platforms such as OKX Europe are expected to support wider trading access.

The inclusion of Pi on MiCA-compliant exchanges will improve liquidity and expand the project’s reach across EU markets.

Will Pi Coin Rally Ahead?

Pi coin price has been flirting with $0.22 over the past two weeks after facing rejection at $0.28.

Market analysts at Alpha Crypto Signal noted that Pi coin continues to trade within a symmetrical triangle pattern, with price action tightening between rising support and descending resistance.

The firm said the structure indicates a period of consolidation, supported by declining trading volumes usually seen before a potential breakout.

According to the analysis, a move above the triangle’s upper resistance could trigger a rapid increase in momentum.

