UBS to Launch Crypto Trading Services for Private Clients

Key Notes

Swiss banking giant UBS Group has hinted at its plans to launch crypto trading services.

It plans to start with Bitcoin and Ethereum for select customers.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley already plan to roll out a similar service this year.

UBS Group AG is set to launch crypto trading services that cater to private clients. This Swiss banking giant is globally recognized for its wealthy client base. Therefore, this move is quite significant for the broader crypto industry as it could mark the injection of massive liquidity in the coming months.

UBS Group Joins JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley

To kick off its crypto trading services, UBS Group plans to offer Bitcoin BTC $88 781 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $1.77 T Vol. 24h: $39.11 B and Ethereum ETH $2 900 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $350.01 B Vol. 24h: $22.90 B to some selected private clients, according to a Bloomberg report. Notably, this financial institution oversees more than $4.7 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM). It intends to start with eligible clients in Switzerland, with potential expansion to the Asia-Pacific region and the United States.

The wealth manager is still in the process of selecting partners and has not finalized plans. In the last few months, there have been ongoing discussions. According to some sources who asked to remain anonymous due to the nature of the deliberations, UBS has not made a final decision on how to proceed.

Explicitly, this development further highlights the increasing interest among wealthy clients for digital asset investments. Some other top investment giants have equally begun to explore a similar option. In December 2025, Coinspeaker reported that JPMorgan Chase wants to launch crypto trading for institutional clients.

The project is still in the early research phases, and no launch timeline has been announced. Before JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley introduced cryptocurrency trading on its E*Trade brokerage platform. It will list crypto assets on this platform this year, per its plans.

The Notable Institutional Pivot Towards Crypto

While the latest development is worthy of applause, it is worth noting that it is a stark contrast to the long-held public skepticism of several traditional finance systems.

Back in 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon described Bitcoin as a “fraud.” He even threatened to fire any trader dealing in it.

Not too long ago, he called the flagship cryptocurrency a “pet rock.” Clearly, his stance towards BTC has softened publicly to the point of defending a client’s right to buy it. This change in stance is the same situation with several other entities, especially since Donald Trump became President of the US for the second time.

