Coinspeaker

Key Notes

With over 155 million Pi tokens set to be unlocked in the next 30 days, analysts warn of increasing sell pressure.

A brief recovery may be possible between April 7–11, when daily unlocks fall to just 1.5 million tokens.

Despite the price correction, crypto analyst Moon Jeff remains bullish, forecasting that Pi Coin could reach $3 by June.

Following a quick 80% rally to $0.75 during the past weekend, Pi Network’s PI $0.58 24h volatility: 6.6% Market cap: $3.95 B Vol. 24h: $447.37 M price has once again crashed over 10% in the last 24 hours, moving to $0.55. Pi Coin’s price has been on a roller-coaster ride with heavy volatility over the past week.

However, investor euphoria around the altcoin persists as daily trading volumes have been averaging over $450 million.

Pi Network Price on Radar amid Token Unlocks

Pi Coin’s price has faced heightened volatility over the past week as the Pi Network prepares for a major influx of unlocked tokens to centralized exchanges (CEXs). Market analysts believe that the Pi Core team should take urgent measures on Pi tokenomics, otherwise, Pi Coin risks falling to $0.30 and below.

The looming unlock event has sparked concerns among investors about increased selling pressure. The lack of catalysts shows that the short-term outlook remains bearish.

However, popular analyst Dr Altcoin believes that the next meaningful price recovery for Pi may not materialize until late August 2025.

According to the Pi Scan statistics, the average daily unlock of Pi Coin right now is 5,165,585.82 π. Similarly, over the next 30 days, a total of 155 million PI tokens will be available in the market, leading to a major increase in supply. This would prevent the altcoin from rallying any further, while letting the bearish momentum to persist.

However, the positive thing here is that Pi Coin unlocks will hit their lowest levels between April 7 and April 11, fueling hopes of a potential short-term price recovery. During this period, only around 1.5 million Pi tokens are expected to be unlocked daily, significantly lower than the month’s peak unlock of 9.8 million tokens slated for April 18.

Can Pi Coin’s Price Hit $3 by June?

Despite the current meltdown, market analysts are optimistic that Pi Coin’s price can hit $3 by June this year. Crypto commentator Moon Jeff remains bullish on Pi Coin’s long-term prospects, predicting that the coin could reach $3 by June.

In a post on X, he acknowledged the broader market downturn, including Pi’s price decline, amid rising global trade tensions. However, he expressed confidence that once the geopolitical landscape stabilizes, Pi Coin will begin breaking through resistance levels toward a new all-time high.

$PI to $3 by June. The whole market is collapsing and so is $PI.

When all these trade wars are over then i expect it to start breaking all the resistance until new ATH. $PI possibilities are endless. #PiNetwork pic.twitter.com/1Of8N9YDBy — MOON JEFF 🪐 (@CRYPTOAD00) April 7, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.