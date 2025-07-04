Bullish Metrics for Polygon, Is POL Making a Comeback?

Key Notes

Polygon hit a record 11.12 million P2P stablecoin addresses in H1 2025.

The network led USDC active user growth in June.

POL is trading near $0.182 with analysts eyeing a potential breakout toward $0.40.

Polygon’s MATIC $0.18 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $265.43 M Vol. 24h: $1.16 M stablecoin ecosystem has recently seen explosive growth.

According to Polygon Foundation CEO Sandeep Nailwal, the network recorded over 11.12 million P2P stablecoin addresses in the first half of 2025. This figure is more than the combined totals of 2022 and 2024.

Nailwal expects this momentum to continue in the next half of the year as global regulatory frameworks around stablecoins mature.

We're at 11M P2P stablecoin addresses on Polygon for H1 (more than all of 2022+2024 combined). Even larger growth expected in H2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PLf0KMZbBz — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) July 3, 2025

Polygon also outperformed other networks in monthly USDC active user growth in June, as per the data by Token Terminal. This positions Polygon as a key player in stablecoin infrastructure, attracting more investor interest amid rising regulatory clarity.

#Polygon leads in USDC monthly active user growth, per Token Terminal. pic.twitter.com/Xh3UpL9T95 — Christiaan (@ChristiaanDefi) June 29, 2025

Despite the strong on-chain metrics, POL (formerly MATIC), the native token of Polygon, is facing market headwinds. At the time of writing, POL is trading around $0.1823, down by 4.7% in the past 24 hours amid a broader crypto market pullback on Friday.

Over the past year, POL has seen a decline in market interest as competition among L2 networks intensifies. It has 64% in value and shed $4 billion in market capitalization since December 2024.

Notably, POL has been trading within a horizontal accumulation channel since March, suggesting a potential breakout. Analysts on X are setting a price target of $0.40 in the coming months.

$POL has a potential 100% gain from the current price. Right now it is trading inside a horizontal channel which signals accumulation. Expect a strong breakout soon. pic.twitter.com/PDw48BCHSI — Band For Bands (@BFB) June 30, 2025

POL Price to $0.28?

On the daily POL price chart, the RSI stands above 44, indicating neutral to mild bearish momentum but room for upside if momentum returns.

Meanwhile, the price is consolidating below the mid band (20-day SMA) around $0.1837, which is acting as a resistance. A sustained close above this level could lead POL to $0.20.

The MACD remains below zero but shows signs of convergence. Traders should aim for $0.24–$0.28 resistance in case of a bullish scenario. However, if the market weakens, POL could see a drop to $0.155.

Subbd: Redefining Content Subscriptions with AI

As POL navigates rising L2 competition, Subbd is quietly carving its niche in the content subscription landscape. Subbd aims to reshape the $85 billion creator economy with an AI-powered, tokenized platform crafted to empower creators while enriching fan experiences.

Subbd enables creators to automate content delivery seamlessly, while supporters gain access to interactive and exclusive offerings, fostering deeper community connections.

SUBBD Token Insights and Presale

At the core of Subbd’s platform is its Ethereum-based native token, SUBBD, which unlocks premium features, staking incentives, and AI-integrated utilities across the ecosystem.

Token holders can stake SUBBD to access exclusive perks, including private livestreams, behind-the-scenes content drops, and gated community events designed to engage loyal supporters.

The project has already attracted $745K in its ongoing presale, with only a day remaining before the next price increase.

SUBBD Presale Overview

Current Price : $0.055825

: $0.055825 Total Raised : $745k

: $745k Ticker : SUBBD

: SUBBD Network: Ethereum

Subbd presents a good opportunity for investors seeking to act early before the next wave of AI-driven innovation.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.