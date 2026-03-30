Sam Altman World Foundation Crypto Offloads 239M WLD Tokens for $65M Near All-Time Lows

The World Foundation, the entity behind Sam Altman’s biometric identity network Worldcoin, has offloaded 239 million WLD crypto tokens to four undisclosed institutional counterparties for approximately $65 million, with settlements executed through World Assets, Ltd. beginning March 20, 2026, at an average price of $0.2719 per token.

The sale price represents a 97.7% discount from WLD crypto March 2024 all-time high of $11.82, positioning this transaction as one of the steepest foundation-level OTC sales relative to peak valuation in recent institutional crypto history.

Roughly $25 million of the deal-approximately 38% of total proceeds, is subject to a six-month lockup agreement, a structural concession designed to limit immediate secondary-market pressure from the institutional buyers.

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Immediate Market Context: WLD Crypto Circulating Supply and the Discount Math

WLD was trading near cycle lows at the time of the transaction, having touched $0.2440 in March 2026 before a modest recovery.

The $0.2719 average execution price sits just 11.4% above that floor, indicating the Foundation either accepted near-bottom pricing to close the deal quickly or found limited appetite at higher levels among institutional counterparties.

Circulating supply currently stands at roughly 3.1 billion tokens out of a 10 billion total, leaving a substantial portion of WLD still subject to the Foundation’s token unlock schedule, which extends through July 2028, with 80% of team and investor allocations vesting over five years.

That overhang, combined with a market capitalization near $852 million-frames the $65 million raise as operationally necessary rather than opportunistic, given the token’s depressed price trajectory.

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Structure, Lockup, and Proceeds Allocation

The transaction was structured as a private OTC sale rather than an open-market liquidation, a mechanism that avoids direct order-book impact at the cost of accepting a negotiated discount to spot.

By routing 239 million tokens through World Assets, Ltd. to four separate institutional buyers, the Foundation distributed counterparty concentration risk while keeping the block trade off public exchanges entirely.

🚨UPDATE: SAM ALTMAN'S WORLD SELLS 226M WLD IN $63M OTC DEAL World has offloaded a large chunk of its token supply. A total of 226.43M $WLD was sold via OTC in a sale that was executed over the past ten days, per Lookonchain. The deal brought in roughly $63M in $USDC. This… pic.twitter.com/UFuKM8sEqM — BSCN (@BSCNews) March 30, 2026

The six-month lockup on $25 million worth of tokens functions as a partial market-impact buffer: buyers controlling that tranche cannot immediately flip their position, effectively deferring supply pressure on the circulating float until at least Q3 2026.

The remaining $40 million in tokens-approximately 147 million WLD at the blended average price-carries no disclosed lockup, meaning those buyers hold immediate optionality on their positions.

The World Foundation stated proceeds will fund core operations, Orb hardware research and development, and general ecosystem growth, including the World Chain Layer 2 network.

The Orb iris-scanning device is the primary capital expenditure driver for Worldcoin’s physical infrastructure expansion, and manufacturing costs for specialized biometric hardware do not compress in a bear market the way software burn rates might. That operational reality makes the timing of this raise-near price lows a function of hardware production schedules rather than token market strategy.

For context, a prior institutional raise in 2024 reportedly secured capital at approximately $1.13 per WLD, a figure that would have implied a $270 million raise for the same 239 million tokens. At $0.2719, the Foundation received roughly 76% less in dollar terms for the same token volume, illustrating the cost of delayed fundraising in a declining market. Institutional buyers, by contrast, acquired exposure at a level that requires only a modest recovery to roughly $0.30-to realize a gain, a dynamic similar to the asymmetric entry points examined in Strategy’s capital raise approach during Bitcoin market downturns.

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