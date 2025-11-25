Pepe Price Prediction: 550% Move Appears on the Chart – Traders Are Watching This Now

The trading volume also jumped by almost 16% as PEPE aimed for a $2 billion market cap, according to CoinMarketCap data.

PEPE Price Analysis: Major Levels Ahead

The PEPE weekly chart shows that the meme token is pressed against a major support band that has held through multiple market cycles.

Each time the price touched this region in the past, it later formed a large impulsive leg to the upside.

The pattern now resembles a broad bottom structure that suggests a reversal attempt.

Notably, the price has consistently respected both the ceiling near $0.000032 and the demand floor where PEPE trades at press time.

If price rebounds, a multi‑month recovery wave could follow with PEPE reclaiming the mid‑range level near $0.000014.

If PEPE holds the support base, a projected extension is about 550%, which would push the price toward the upper supply region as seen on the chart.

On the other hand, if PEPE fails to hold here, it could face a sharper pullback.

PEPE Price Eyes 550% Surge, but PEPENODE Is Already Changing the Game

While traders watch for a breakout in PEPE, a new project called PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is gaining serious traction by flipping crypto mining on its head.

Forget expensive gear and complicated setups — PEPENODE turns mining into a fun, play-to-earn experience where anyone can launch virtual rigs, earn tokens, and climb the leaderboard.

It’s mining without the mess, and the presale is already catching fire with over $2.19 million raised so far and strong community backing behind it.

$PEPENODE is a deflationary token that burns 70% of the tokens users spend on upgrades or new nodes.

Through this, the project aims to support long-term scarcity as the community grows.

As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, PEPENODE is easy to transfer across wallets, exchanges, and DeFi tools.

The project avoids insider allocations, calling itself as a community-first effort with everyone starting from the same point.

Moreover, the early backers of the project are also eligible for a massive 589% per annum in staking rewards.

To buy $PEPENODE, visit the official PEPEPNODE website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

Simply swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.