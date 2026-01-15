Retail Is Bearish, but $1.7B in Institutional Inflows Pushed BTC Above $97K

Key Notes

Spot BTC ETFs saw a net inflow of over $1.7 billion in the past three days.

Santiment data suggests bearish sentiment from smaller investors.

Bitcoin almost reached $98,000 as the CMC fear and greed index broke above 50.

The cryptocurrency market has been seeing notable gains as January kicked off, especially in the past three days. The retail sector, however, continues with its mixed reactions, mostly bearish.

The total crypto market cap grew by over $300 billion over the past two weeks, according to CoinMarketCap. Its value reached a two-month high of $3.3 trillion late on Wednesday, Jan. 14, before a decline to the current level of $3.26 trillion.

Bitcoin BTC $96 756 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.93 T Vol. 24h: $67.26 B also touched a local high of $97,860, but with a mild retreat, it’s currently trading close to $92,300.

Ethereum ETH $3 344 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $402.67 B Vol. 24h: $33.82 B has also been showing strength as it reached a local high of almost $3,400 on Jan. 14.

According to Santiment data, BTC and ETH prices reached their local highs while retail investors started to show bearish sentiment.

😒 According to social data, the commentary toward Bitcoin across social media has interestingly turned more and more bearish as prices have bounced this week. With markets typically moving the opposite direction of retail sentiment, the most FUD seen in 10 days may propel $BTC… pic.twitter.com/BbcFai1Sd5 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 15, 2026

Santiment expects the FUD among the crowd to push Bitcoin above the $100,000 mark for the first time since mid-November.

What’s Pushing Bitcoin Now?

Historically, the bearish sentiment from the retail crowd has usually acted as a bullish catalyst for the Bitcoin price.

Moreover, the recent rally has brought the CMC fear and greed index to the 54 mark for the first time since Oct. 10, 2025.

However, it’s not just about sentiments.

Multiple catalysts, such as the inflows into the spot BTC exchange-traded funds, short liquidations and the most recent US Consumer Price Index data, have been adding to the bullish momentum.

According to data from SoSoValue, the US-based spot BTC ETFs saw a net inflow of $843.6 million on Jan. 14. This brings the week’s inflows to $1.71 billion.

Coinspeaker also reported that the US CPI came in at a 2.7% year-over-year increase for December 2025, aligned with the expectations from economists. Bitcoin rose to $96,000 soon after the report was released. This also triggered massive short liquidations, worth $595 million between Jan. 13 and 14.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.