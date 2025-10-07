CEA Industries Confirms $663M Crypto Treasury, Targets 1% BNB Supply by Year-End

Key Notes

The firm acquired BNB at $860 average cost and aims to control 1% of circulating supply despite tokens trading at all-time highs.

CEO confirms plans for additional purchases, viewing BNB as core infrastructure rather than speculative asset in growing ecosystem.

Single-asset treasury strategy positions CEA third among corporate crypto holders, behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum-focused firms.

Crypto treasury firm CEA Industries (BNC) has confirmed total digital asset and cash holdings valued at $663 million. The announcement marks a major milestone in its ongoing strategy to add Binance native coin, BNB BNB $1 287 24h volatility: 5.4% Market cap: $179.11 B Vol. 24h: $8.61 B to its corporate treasury.

In a press release issued on Oct. 6, 2025, CEA Insdustries disclosed ownership of 480,000 BNB tokens, acquired at an average cost of $860 per coin. This represents an aggregate investment of $412.8 million, now valued at approximately $585.5 million based on current market prices.

The firm also reported $77.5 million in cash and short-term equivalents, with a view towards expanding its BNB holdings further. Combined, this brings CEA’s total crypto and cash balances to $663 million, within three months since launching its BNB Treasury strategy in July 2025.

CEA Industries’ latest filing highlights its ambition to own 1% of total BNB supply by year-end 2025. The current holdings of 480,000 BNB only account for 0.35% according to Coingecko data, with Nano Labs’s 128,000 BNB treasury placing second with 0.02% market share.

CEA Industries Hints at More Purchases Despite BNB All-Time High

BNB’s market capitalization peaked near $180 billion during a record-setting price rally to $1,236.74 on Oct. 6. This valuation now places BNB ahead of Solana SOL $223.6 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $122.02 B Vol. 24h: $9.44 B , which sits at $122 billion, and XRP XRP $2.88 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $172.58 B Vol. 24h: $7.17 B ($178 billion), making it the third-largest cryptocurrency, behind only Bitcoin BTC $121 399 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $2.42 T Vol. 24h: $76.43 B and Ethereum ETH $4 493 24h volatility: 4.4% Market cap: $541.97 B Vol. 24h: $48.53 B .

Despite BNB price trading at historic peaks, CEA Industries is leaning towards more BNB purchases according to recent comments from CEO David Namdar.

“BNB’s all-time highs are a clear validation that the global markets are waking up to the inherent value, credibility, scale, and utility of both the asset and underlying ecosystem. We view BNB not just as a token, but as the fulcrum of a massively integrated ecosystem. We believe our capital allocation discipline, combined with our balance sheet flexibility, gives us the optionality to accelerate into value accretive BNB deployments as the ecosystem matures,” said David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries.

The company’s single-asset strategy mirrors that of other large-scale crypto treasuries, such as Strategy Inc. (MSTR) in Bitcoin and Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) in Ethereum.

Unlike diversified treasuries that spread exposure across multiple digital assets, CEA Industries maintains a single-asset focus, leveraging network effects of BNB’s dominance in DeFi, global payments, and AI-powered innovation.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.