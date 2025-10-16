Ripple Acquires Treasury Management Solutions Firm GTreasury for $1B

Key Notes

The acquisition grants Ripple access to Fortune 500 corporate clients and enterprise-grade treasury management infrastructure.

Combined operations will focus on unlocking idle capital and enabling 24/7 cross-border payments for corporate treasuries.

XRP price remains stable around $2.35 despite Ripple's $2.45 billion total acquisition spending throughout 2025.

Ripple has acquired GTreasury, a fintech firm specializing in treasury and risk management software solutions, in a $1 billion deal announced on Oct. 16.

According to a press release, the acquisition gives Ripple and its customers access to “multi-trillion dollar corporate treasury market” and “many of the largest and most successful corporate customers.”

We’re proud to announce @Ripple is acquiring treasury management leader GTreasury: https://t.co/9EF3tWLKaF The fusion of Ripple’s enterprise crypto solutions with GTreasury’s 40+ years of expertise immediately opens the multi-trillion-dollar corporate treasury market. Learn how… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 16, 2025

Treasury and Risk Management

GTreasury operates as a software-as-a-service vendor providing treasury and risk management solutions through a secure, compliance-ready platform aimed at CFOs.

Per the press release, Ripple will use the acquisition to focus on enabling customers to unlock idle capital, tap into the multi-trillion-dollar global repo market via prime broker Hidden Road, and ultimately earn more on short-term assets.

The merged teams will also prioritize enabling real-time, 24/7/365 cross-border payments.

GTreasury CEO Renaat Ver Eecke described the acquisition as “a watershed moment for treasury management.” It’s unclear whether the organizational structures for Ripple or GTreasury will change at this time.

XRP Maintains Status Quo

Once closed, the GTreasury deal will become the third such major acquisition by Ripple in 2025. As Coinspeaker reported in April, Ripple acquired prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion.

Then, on Aug. 7, Ripple announced the $200 million acquisition of stablecoin-powered payments platform Stellar Rail.

Despite these high value acquisitions, Ripple’s XRP $2.37 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $141.98 B Vol. 24h: $5.75 B cryptocurrency has maintained a status quo price point of around $2.60 throughout most of the year. It saw lows of around $1.79 in April, around the same time the firm purchased Hidden Road. It peaked at $3.55 on July 22 before dipping back to the $3.00 price threshold and hovering until Oct. 8 when it dipped again. As of the time of this article’s publication, XRP is trading at $2.35.

