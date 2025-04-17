Ripple’s Legal Fight: When Is SEC Case Coming to End?

Key Notes

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit temporarily paused the SEC-Ripple case for 60 days.

A $125 million penalty and internal SEC shifts may affect the timeline.

Some legal experts still think a deal could happen before summer.

Ripple’s long and winding battle with the SEC might finally be approaching the finish line, or just another bend in the road. April 16 was flagged as a pivotal deadline, with Ripple expected to file its appellate brief.

Legal watchers like attorney Fred Rispoli had pegged the date as a potential inflection point. Yet here we are on April 17, with no headline-making resolution, just more speculation.

The case has dragged on since 2020, keeping investors and analysts on hold. Optimists believe a settlement is brewing, pointing to the SEC quietly removing the XRP case from its website. Others are less convinced, citing Ripple’s $125 million penalty and the ever-present threat of appeals as likely speed bumps.

The legal noise hasn’t stopped XRP’s market action. Fueled by rumors of a settlement, XRP price increased 5% to hit $2.25 on March 10, 2025, its highest in months. Analysts like Matt Hougan say this is just the beginning. If Ripple clears the regulatory fog, XRP XRP $2.09 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $121.70 B Vol. 24h: $2.46 B could skyrocket. At the moment, the coin is trading at around $2.08.

What to Expect Next?

Still, the path remains murky. Legal experts Jeremy Hogan and MetaLawMan warn that Judge Torres’s injunction and unresolved financial penalties could drag the drama into the second half of 2025. While some predicted the SEC might drop its appeal by March, that didn’t happen, and now, with April’s milestone behind us, all eyes are on what Ripple actually filed.

In these conditions, the end to this matter might, at best, come in late 2025, however, 2026 and even 2027 are both more likely scenarios.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.