Robinhood CEO Responds to Elon Musk’s “Fake” Equity Comments For OpenAI and SpaceX Tokenization

Robinhood’s launch of tokenized stocks for private companies like OpenAI and SpaceX has sparked controversy, with both firms denying any endorsement.

Key Notes

  • In response to criticism, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev explained that while the tokens do not represent direct equity, they offer retail investors exposure to private firms.
  • Tenev described the initiative as a “seed for something much bigger” amid growing interest from other private companies.
  • Despite the backlash, Robinhood's stock (HOOD) jumped 7% on July 2, reaching $97.8. .

Despite the successful launch of tokenized equity for private firms like OpenAI and SpaceX on June 30, Robinhood has been facing some backlash. Company CEO Vlad Tenev has responded to Elon Musk’s “fake” equity comments, stating that the tokenized assets still give retail investors access to private firms, which is otherwise absolutely not possible. Irrespective, HOOD stock continued to rally on Wall Street with 7% gains on July 2.

OpenAI Rejects Equity Claims for Robinhood Tokens

Robinhood faces backlash on its efforts to democratize retail participation in private companies. After the firm introduced tokenized stocks for OpenAI, Sam Altman’s AI company stated that they “do not endorse it”.

Distancing themselves from the circulation of “OpenAI tokens” on the Robinhood trading platform, the AI firm clarified that these tokens do not represent equity in the company.

This recent clarification also comes amid growing concerns over misleading investment products circulating under the OpenAI name. Elon Musk also commented on the launch of the “SpaceX tokens”.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Clears the Air, HOOD Stock Jumps 7%

Responding to the ongoing criticism, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev stated that although the OpenAI tokens or SpaceX tokens aren’t technically equity, “they effectively give retail investors exposure to these private assets”. Besides, Tenev stated that this is just the beginning while hinting at broader ambitions ahead.

Additionally, Wall Street has been cheering this development, with Robinhood stock (NASDAQ: HOOD) rallying by another 7% on July 2, moving to $97.8. In 2025 so far, HOOD stock has already surged by 150%, and a staggering 328% over the last 12 months.

Related article: ARB Surges 9% as Robinhood Launches US Stocks Trading on Arbitrum

Currently, Robinhood’s tokenized stocks are trading on the Arbitrum blockchain network. However, it will soon introduce a Layer 2 blockchain to enable 24/7 trading, self-custody, and commission-free transactions for tokenized stocks.

