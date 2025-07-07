Key Notes

The Russian government is tightening oversight of crypto mining by targeting unauthorized operations that consume excessive energy.

To combat illegal activity, the government has introduced a national registry for mining equipment to track and identify unlicensed miners.

Local reports indicate the registry is already active and has been shared in areas with significant mining activity.

The registry is managed jointly by the Ministry of Digital Development and the Ministry of Energy to formalize crypto mining in the country and prevent illegal operators from accessing unauthorized energy sources.

Deputy Energy Minister Petr Konyushenko revealed that the national registry enables the government to identify individuals using electricity for cryptocurrency mining.

He explained that this initiative helps identify crypto miners and ensure they comply with regulations. Once detected, these miners will be taxed based on their actual energy consumption.

The registry is also intended to prevent mining activities in areas where it is prohibited due to power limitations. Russia has imposed a ban on crypto mining in ten regions until 2031 to avoid potential blackouts.

The Ministry of Energy pitched the idea of a registry in February 2025, before they received approval from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Crypto Activities in Russia

Crypto mining was legalized in Russia in 2024, permitting citizens, individual entrepreneurs, and companies to participate in the activity.

However, companies and entrepreneurs must first register with the Federal Tax Service before beginning operations. Private individuals can mine without registration, provided their electricity usage stays within established limits.

All miners are required to report the digital currency they earn from mining to the Federal Tax Service.

Recently, the Bank of Russia announced that it will allow a selected number of financial institutions to offer crypto based products such as derivatives and digital financial assets (DFAs).

These products will be offered only to institutional and accredited investors. This is one of the recent attempts by the government to embrace cryptocurrency in the country.

