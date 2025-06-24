Key Notes

Ledger's logo will appear on Spurs jerseys starting the 2025 NBA season as part of comprehensive partnership agreement.

The collaboration targets youth communities with digital literacy programs and crypto safety education initiatives globally.

Partnership leverages Spurs' French connections, including Victor Wembanyama, to help Ledger expand into US markets.

The San Antonio Spurs have entered a multi-year jersey patch sponsorship deal with Ledger, the French-founded digital asset security firm, signaling another major convergence between sports and crypto audiences.

𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝐱 𝐋𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐫. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝. As the Spurs inspire through performance on the court and @Ledger secures humanity’s digital value, we unite to lead with integrity and to champion global innovation. #ad pic.twitter.com/xAfBPwNrAI — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 24, 2025

As confirmed on Tuesday, June 24, Ledger’s logo is set to appear on Spurs game-day jerseys, beginning with the 2025 NBA season. But this collaboration extends far beyond the court.

According to statements from both organizations, the partnership is built on mutual values of performance, integrity, and innovation, aiming to educate global youth communities on how to protect digital assets efficiently.

Partnership Highlights: From Hardware Wallets to Hardwood Wins

The deal goes beyond simple branding. Ledger and the Spurs will collaborate on community outreach, focusing on digital literacy, financial empowerment, and crypto safety. Initiatives are expected to include youth-focused events, educational campaigns, and social media activations that spotlight the importance of controlling one’s digital assets.

For the Spurs, this partnership follows the NBA’s broader trend of embracing blockchain, NFTs, and fintech innovation, all while nurturing next-gen fans. The team’s youthful and international roster makes it an ideal platform to reach emerging digital natives across both sports and tech spaces.

Emphasizing this stance, CEO Pascal Gauthier described the deal as a “pivotal moment” that deepens Ledger’s ties to American consumers, particularly among younger, digitally native generations.

Today, I am extremely proud to announce @Ledger’s multi-year partnership with the @Spurs. The Spurs aren’t just a legendary @NBA franchise, but also the most French team in basketball history. One of the youngest, most international, and exciting rosters in the league. This… pic.twitter.com/h0jPzdTyC0 — Pascal Gauthier @Ledger (@_pgauthier) June 24, 2025

“This partnership will reinforce access to the next generation and open the door to a new kind of digital fluency,” Gauthier wrote. “Based on empowerment and education as the most powerful forms of protection.”

With its multicultural and notably French player history, including top-rated Victor Wembanyama, the current Spurs are seen as the most “French-dominated franchise in the NBA. This made them a natural partner for Ledger, headquartered in Paris, as it expands global reach and penetration into US markets.

SNORT Gains Traction as Meme Markets Ride Crypto-Sports Momentum

While the Ledger-Spurs partnership puts secure custody in the spotlight, traders looking for meme coin upside are turning to Snorter Bot ($SNORT), a Solana-native trading tool that’s quickly gaining traction.

As crypto sentiment heats up again thanks to a rebound in institutional demand as geopolitical tensions cool, Snorter Bot offers the Lowest fees on Solana and early access to trending meme tokens.

Powered by the $SNORT token, Snorter Bot helps users discover undervalued tokens before they pump, making it the go-to Telegram-native tool for on-chain intelligence. With crypto markets seeing growing interest this week amid cross-sector audience convergence from events such as the Spurs-Ledger partnership, $SNORT positions itself at the center of the next memecoin breakout cycle.

Visit the official Snorter Bot site to join the presale before the next breakout.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.