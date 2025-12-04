Ledger Expands Asset Coverage with Ethereum L2 Celo Integration

Key Notes

A new deal between Ledger and Celo has led to the expansion of functionality with cross-chain sending, receiving, and swapping.

It aims to strengthen user experience for those engaging with Celo through Ledger’s secure platform.

This comes only 3 months after Ledger launched the Enterprise Mobile App for its institutional clients.

Ledger has expanded its asset coverage with the Celo blockchain, which is built for the real world and designed for fast, low-cost transactions globally. Their latest partnership builds on a foundation of secure Celo management within Ledger Wallet, expanding functionality with cross-chain sending, receiving, and swapping.

Celo and Ledger Advance Relationship

In a new development, Celo has deepened its connection with Ledger, a platform known for cold digital asset storage for consumers and enterprises.

The move further strengthens user experience for those engaging with Celo through Ledger’s platform. Ledger Wallet is a crypto app that was launched in 2018 as a global gateway to Web3. This platform was first integrated with Celo in 2022. At first, users only had access to send, receive, and on-ramping support for the native governance token.

These were later followed by staking via Ledger validators and Celo CLI tooling. Fast forward to the present day, Celo Foundation claims that the app now supports millions of users around the world.

It is said to bring expanded Celo-native assets and functionality to its enlarged user base.

As a result of its integration with Celo, Ledger Wallet also supports the former’s native governance asset, CELO. The other digital assets under its support are Mento Labs’ local stablecoins that track cUSD, cEUR, cCOP, cGHS, and cREAL. These are digital assets that track the US Dollar, Euro, Colombian Peso, Ghanaian Cedi, and Brazilian Real, respectively.

Celo Foundation highlighted that “Ledger users can seamlessly transact and offramp in familiar currencies with reduced arbitrage risk and global payment costs incurred.”

At the same time, they will benefit from some of Celo’s top features. These include sub-cent transactions fees, one-block finality, fee abstraction, and more.

Ledger Launches Enterprise Mobile App for Institutional Clients

Aside from this deal with Celo, Ledger released a new mobile application in September.

The Enterprise Mobile App is aimed at its institutional clients, allowing administrators and operators to securely manage and approve digital asset transactions from anywhere. Ultimately, it removes the need to be tied to a desktop computer.

The new application implements the Clear Signing initiative, a technology that addresses the risks associated with “blind signing.”

For context, blind signing is a common attack vector where users authorize a transaction without seeing its full details in an easily understandable format.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.