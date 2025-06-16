Michael Saylor to Help Pakistan with New-Found Crypto Love

Key Notes

With Michael Saylor, the billionaire executive chair of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), offering advisory support, Pakistan is rapidly charting a new digital and geopolitical course. And at the heart of it lies Bitcoin BTC $107 074 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $22.57 B .

The country is placing itself at the intersection of global crypto finance, geopolitical realignment, and strategic mineral diplomacy, and the Pakistani army chief is heading to the United States to discuss cryptocurrency, according to the report.

Saylor’s Visit: A Vote of Confidence and a Strategic Signal

When Michael Saylor met Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister for Blockchain and Crypto Bilal Bin Saqib, it wasn’t a casual meet-and-greet. It was a calculated endorsement.

Saylor praised Pakistan’s bold vision:

Saylor praised Pakistan’s intellectual capital and openness to innovation, expressing willingness to act as an adviser. His message was clear: credibility, leadership, and clarity can attract global capital.

Saylor’s Strategy is the largest corporate holder of BTC, owning over 582,000 BTC, currently worth more than $61 billion.

Notably, Saylor emphasized trust. “Markets gave me billions because they trust us,” he said, implying that Pakistan could benefit similarly if it signals consistency and leadership.

He also tied Bitcoin to national strength, suggesting that a government willing to adopt it could attract international funds and stature.

The Military’s Role and the US Connection

Pakistan’s crypto strategy isn’t just a civilian play. The country’s one of the most powerful figures, Army Chief General Asim Munir, is reportedly visiting the US on an invitation believed to have come from the Trump administration.

His trip, involving expected stops at the Pentagon, State Department, and US Central Command, points to serious strategic deliberation. Analysts believe crypto is one of the four key topics Munir will address, along with others.

A military general discussing Bitcoin at such high diplomatic levels suggests that crypto is no longer just a financial instrument. It’s becoming a tool of international relations, security, and resource diplomacy.

Bitcoin as a Reserve and Political Tool

In a recent interview, Saylor said that the days of “crypto winter” are over and sees BTC heading to $1 million. This aligns with Pakistan’s own plans to create a national Bitcoin reserve, revealed recently by Bilal Bin Saqib in the US at Bitcoin Vegas 2025.

The endorsement by Zach Witkoff, the co-founder of the Trump-linked World Liberty Financial, and his letter of intent with the Pakistan Crypto Council further signal growing American interest in Pakistan’s digital finance future.

Pakistan’s regulatory infrastructure is also catching up. The recent formation of a national crypto authority aims to centralize oversight and ensure long-term stability.

If the country truly follows through on holding Bitcoin in state reserves, it could become one of the first nations to treat it not just as an asset, but as a strategic pillar of sovereignty and security.

