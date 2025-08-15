SharpLink Gaming Consolidates as Second-Largest Corporate Ethereum Holder with $3.3B Treasury

Key Notes

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) reported second-quarter results on August 15, 2025, confirming the company’s new position as one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum ETH $4 433 24h volatility: 2.5% Market cap: $537.34 B Vol. 24h: $52.24 B , only surpassed by Bitmine.

The quarter was marked by accelerated capital formation and substantial activity in SharpLink shares, driven by the launch of its Ethereum treasury strategy.

We now hold 728k $ETH, worth over $3.3 billion pic.twitter.com/SCFCY5WlOf — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025

Rapid ETH Accumulation and Yield Generation Highlight Quarter

In June, SharpLink made ETH its primary treasury reserve asset. The company completed offerings totaling over $2.6 billion in capital via PIPE, At-The-Market, and Registered Direct structures, fueling acquisitions and rapidly scaling its ETH holdings, according to the press release.

As of June 30, 2025, SharpLink had acquired 728,804 ETH, estimated to be valued at approximately $3.3 billion, with nearly all tokens staked to generate ongoing yield. The cumulative staking rewards to date have reached 1,326 ETH since implementing the strategy.

SharpLink has made notable board and executive moves to reinforce its ETH-focused strategy. Joseph Lubin, Ethereum co-founder and CEO of Consensys, was appointed as chairman, while Joseph Chalom, formerly of BlackRock’s digital asset division, joined as co-CEO.

The company also entered a strategic partnership with Consensys to underpin its treasury operations with seasoned crypto asset managers and custodians.

Trading Volume Spikes as SBET Offers Public Ethereum Exposure

SharpLink shares reacted with heavy volume and volatility in the weeks surrounding the treasury launch, with a nearly 200% increase in shares, according to Yahoo! Finance, driven by investor demand for exposure to Ethereum market movements through a publicly traded vehicle.

Financial highlights for the quarter show revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, with increased selling, general, and administrative expenses year-over-year. The firm reported a net loss of $103.4 million, primarily attributable to U.S. GAAP-required non-cash impairments on liquid staked ETH (LsETH) holdings and one-time stock-based compensation expenses.

Despite the loss, management reiterated that impairment was driven by temporary market price reductions for LsETH, with no sale or redemption of assets occurring. However, if we look at the NASDAQ on August 15, their investors did not react positively to the second quarter report, as their shares are down nearly 15% today.

SharpLink, with the support of Consensys and BlackRock’s digital asset division, has become a real contender among Ethereum treasuries. So far, only BitMine surpasses it with 1.15 million ETH. With the new trends of Ethereum treasuries, personalities like Vitalik Buterin support these initiatives but warn that companies need to be careful about overleverage.

