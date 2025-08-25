190,500 ETH Bought in One Week: Inside BitMine’s Shocking Ethereum Strategy

Key Notes

BitMine now holds the world’s most extensive Ethereum treasury, totaling 1,713,899 ETH.

BMNR shares rank as the twentieth most traded US stock by daily volume.

The company targets acquiring 5% of all Ethereum, backed by key institutional investors.

BitMine Immersion (BMNR) has secured its status as the world’s most significant Ethereum ETH $4 366 24h volatility: 8.9% Market cap: $526.20 B Vol. 24h: $49.18 B treasury, holding 1,713,899 ETH as of August 24, 2025, according to data published by the company.

The Las Vegas-based technology firm has accumulated both crypto and cash assets totaling $8.82 billion, surpassing all other ETH holders worldwide, like SharpLink Gaming, according to CoinGecko, and ranking second globally for total crypto holdings, just behind Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), which holds 629,376 Bitcoin valued at $71 billion.

Tom Lee's Ethereum Treasury Company Bitmine $BMNR now holds more than $8.8 Billion worth of ETH + Cash up from the $6.6B last week BMNR now owns 1.71 Million ETH and 192 BTC pic.twitter.com/rbayqJENZ1 — Tom Lee Tracker (@TomLeeTracker) August 25, 2025

BMNR’s treasury strategy, which launched on June 30 and closed July 8, quickly positioned the company at the forefront of Ethereum accumulation. In the last week alone, BitMine added over 190,500 ETH, driving its crypto and cash assets up by $2.2 billion.

This push to acquire 5% of all circulating ETH is backed by support from major institutional investors, including ARK’s Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, and Galaxy Digital.

BMNR Becomes 20th Most Liquid US Stock

BitMine Immersion’s market presence is equally notable. The company’s shares, traded under NYSE American: BMNR, have become one of the most liquid US stocks, moving an average of $2.8 billion in daily dollar volume over the last five trading days, according to their press release.

BMNR currently stands as the twentieth most liquid US stock, trailing just behind Coinbase and ahead of well-known financial institutions like JPMorgan and Palo Alto Networks. This surge in liquidity reflects rising investor interest in BitMine’s large-scale crypto treasury strategy. Today, with their announcement and with the crypto market bearish, their shares are down 4.3%, with a trading volume of $41 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

BitMine executives, including Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee of Fundstrat, emphasize Ethereum’s potential as a macro trade for the next decade. The company links its strategy to broader trends in blockchain and artificial intelligence integration across financial services.

BitMine Immersion’s core business spans Bitcoin mining and synthetic mining operations, hashrate financial products, and advisory services for companies seeking Bitcoin-denominated revenues.

Its facilities operate in low-cost energy locales, including Trinidad and Texas, supporting ongoing expansion efforts. The company’s public filings are available on the SEC’s website and its corporate website.

