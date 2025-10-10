9,782,588 Shiba Inu Destroyed as Burn Rate Jumps 13,120%

Key Notes

The Shiba Inu SHIB $0.000012 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $7.09 B Vol. 24h: $161.89 M ecosystem has experienced a 13,120% increase in the token burn rate over the last 24 hours. The spike led to the incineration of 9,778,166 tokens. This crunch in SHIB supply is expected to trigger a price rally.

SHIB Price Is Non-complementary to Burn Rate Spike

The Shiba Inu burn rate increased by over 13,120% in just 24 hours, resulting in the permanent destruction of approximately 9.7 million SHIB. So far, a total of 410,752,462,168,861 tokens have been burnt from the total supply, according to the data from Shibburn. This leaves the ecosystem with 584,750,925,225,463 in circulating supply.

Whenever there is a sudden spike in burn rate, the expectation is that the price of SHIB will skyrocket in return due to the supply shock. It follows the principle that says the presence of a shrinking supply combined with steady or rising demand generally drives an asset’s value higher. Based on CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu is currently trading at $0.00001197.

It has recorded a 0.12% dip within the last 24 hours, reflecting its failure to complement the recent burn rate rally. The stall in the SHIB price has been obvious for a while, even after Shibarium, its Layer-2 network, confirmed plans to refund victims who were affected by a $4 million exploit. The development team is also working on restarting the Ethereum bridge.

On the flip side, its 24-hour trading volume looks promising with a 0.66% spike and a value of $179.45 million. SHIB market capitalization is pegged at $7.05 billion, also signaling a decline from its earlier level.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.