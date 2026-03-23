Siren Crypto, the decentralized finance protocol recently rebranded as an autonomous AI agent on BNB Chain, surged 156% on March 22 to reach an all-time high of $2.57.

The parabolic move was driven by two distinct catalysts: the project’s strategic pivot to the burgeoning “Agentic Web3” sector and the simultaneous listing of perpetual futures on major exchanges, which amplified buy-side pressure through short squeezes.

While the broader crypto market faces headwinds, SIREN has decoupled from macro trends, extending its 30-day gains to over 630%.

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SIREN Crypto AI Agent Pivot: What Changed and Why It Matters

SIREN is not just a DeFi token anymore.

The project has pivoted to AI agent infrastructure under the SirenAIAgent brand. Two distinct personas run the platform. The Golden Persona handles risk-averse, data-driven auditing. The Crimson Persona hunts high-risk trading opportunities. The timing aligns with a sector-wide rotation into autonomous agents that is reshaping how the entire industry operates.

The BNB Chain deployment gave the project the throughput needed for real-time analysis. Selection for BNB Chain’s Meme Liquidity Support Plan validated the meme-fueled, tech-backed hybrid model. A 26% supply burn alongside strategic investment from DWF Labs created a supply shock that fundamental analysts say is supporting the current valuation.

$SIREN just doubled its market cap today to over $1.2B after being listed on Binance Futures, Binance Alpha, and Hashkey. pic.twitter.com/N3VgoR60jh — CoinGecko (@coingecko) March 22, 2026

Then the derivatives market arrived.

Perpetual futures listings on platforms like MEXC opened the door for institutional capital and sophisticated traders. That changed the market structure fast. Aggressive shorting into the rally triggered a cascade of liquidations, fueling a short squeeze that pushed price through the $2.00 psychological barrier.

Open interest is rising alongside price, which typically confirms the trend. But the verticality of this move tells a different story. Leverage is doing the heavy lifting here, not spot demand. That makes SIREN highly sensitive to sudden deleveraging if momentum stalls.

The fundamentals support a case. The leverage amplified it. Know which one you are trading.

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SIREN Price Analysis: Key Levels After the 156% Surge

SIREN is in price discovery after printing an ATH of $3.00. The technicals are sending warning signals.

MFI is sitting at 82.96, deep in overbought territory. Every previous MFI spike at this level, February 7, February 27, and March 15, was followed by a multi-day correction. This reading is a stress test for bulls.

The CMF tells a more concerning story. Price printed higher highs up to $2.57 but CMF degraded from 0.35 to 0.14. Capital backing each uptick is thinning while price keeps climbing. That is a classic bearish divergence.

Two scenarios from here.

(Source: TradingView)

Bulls consolidate above $2.20, neutralize the overbought conditions without a deep selloff, and the path to $3.00 opens up. Or the bearish divergence plays out, the ATH gets rejected, and price mean reverts toward the $1.50 support zone.

The broader context is working in SIREN’s favor for now. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP are holding steady but not surging. Capital sitting on the sidelines is hunting for high-beta plays and SIREN has become the liquidity magnet in a stagnant market.

The AI narrative is the idiosyncratic catalyst driving that rotation. It is not macro safety pulling capital in. It is a specific story in a market starved for one.

The next key events are governance votes on expansion to Arbitrum and Polygon. Hold above $2.00 into the weekend and the run toward $3.00 stays alive. Break below the $1.80 volume shelf and the bearish divergence gets confirmed.

Spot buying needs to absorb early entrant profit-taking and DWF Labs strategic rounds. That is the only thing standing between consolidation and a deeper correction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.