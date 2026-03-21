World Gold Council Releases Framework for Tokenized Gold

The World Gold Council, in strategic partnership with Boston Consulting Group, announced on Thursday the launch of a new framework designed to standardize the issuance and management of tokenized gold products. Dubbed “Gold as a Service,” the initiative aims to build a shared infrastructure that connects physical gold custody directly with digital financial systems, potentially challenging the dominance of private issuers like Tether and Paxos.

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Institutional Push to Standardize Fragmented Gold Markets

The release marks a significant pivot for the trade association, which represents 29 major gold mining companies. While the World Gold Council pioneered the digitization of gold via the $126 billion SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) ETF in 2004, the modern tokenized gold market has developed largely outside of traditional finance rails. Currently, gold-backed tokens command a market capitalization of approximately $4.9 billion, a sector primarily controlled by crypto-native firms operating within proprietary silos.

This fragmentation has created barriers for institutional entry, as banks and asset managers often require standardized compliance and reconciliation layers that independent blockchains may not natively offer. By establishing a unified operational model, the WGC seeks to replicate the standardized trust of the ETF market in the on-chain environment. The move aligns with a broader trend in real-world assets (RWAs), where market makers like Wintermute have predicted a $15 billion tokenized gold boom as smart money increasingly seeks yield-bearing, on-chain collateral.

Details of the ‘Gold as a Service’ Framework

According to the white paper published alongside the announcement, the “Gold as a Service” platform is built on four core pillars: seamless issuance, enhanced fungibility, embedded trust through continuous audits, and interoperability. The proposed model allows physical gold held in vaults to be digitally represented and traded across various financial systems without compromising the integrity of the underlying asset.

Matthias Tauber, a managing director at Boston Consulting Group, noted that the industry’s challenge is no longer about whether gold will be digitized, but how it can participate in modern financial systems “without compromising physical integrity.” The framework emphasizes auditability, aiming to provide a continuous verification loop between the physical bars in custody and the digital tokens in circulation—a feature intended to resolve the transparency concerns that have periodically plagued the crypto-backed commodities sector.

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World Gold Council CEO David Tait stated that shared infrastructure is essential to ensure gold remains relevant during a “rapid and pervasive digital transformation” of financial services. If successful, the framework could enable the WGC’s member companies to issue their own digital gold products, significantly deepening market liquidity. This standardization is critical for the broader real-world asset market, which is currently valued at over $27.14 billion and is projected by some analysts to surpass $100 billion by the end of 2026.

The introduction of a standardized layer for gold issuance mirrors developments in other asset classes, where institutional players are increasingly favoring regulated, interoperable ledgers over isolated systems. Will this immediately displace existing liquidity? Unlikely, but it creates the regulated bridge that major banks have been waiting for. As the infrastructure matures, the ability to use tokenized gold as instantaneous collateral in DeFi protocols could drive the next wave of adoption.

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