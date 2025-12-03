Key Notes

BTC, SOL, and XRP skyrocketed in the past 24 hours as Bitcoin is trading at $93K.

Bitcoin ETFs move closer to $120 billion in assets as IBIT dominates.

Solana and XRP saw inflows on December 2 as well.

Bitcoin BTC $93 146 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $91.35 B , Solana SOL $141.9 24h volatility: 11.7% Market cap: $79.49 B Vol. 24h: $7.86 B , and XRP XRP $2.18 24h volatility: 8.2% Market cap: $131.66 B Vol. 24h: $4.79 B turned bullish with BTC reclaiming $93k, SOL breaking above $142, and XRP around $2.19, while their respective exchange-traded funds (ETFs) raked in massive inflows.

On December 2nd (ET), Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $58.5 million, marking the 5th consecutive day of net inflows. Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $9.9 million, while Solana spot ETFs experienced a total net inflow of $45.8 million.… pic.twitter.com/9dKmbySeJY — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) December 3, 2025

Bitcoin Strength Rises as ETF Demand Builds

Bitcoin shot past $93,000 with spot ETF inflows recording a net inflow of $58.49 million on Dec. 2, data from SoSoValue shows. This was the fifth straight day of positive flows, and BlackRock’s IBIT stood out, adding $120 million in one day.

Meanwhile, ARKB posted a large outflow of $90.93 million. Bitcoin spot ETFs now hold $119.58 billion in assets, equal to 6.58% of the asset’s total market value.

IBIT also recorded roughly $3.7 billion in volume, even surpassing Vanguard’s flagship S&P 500 ETF. According to entrepreneur Shanaka Anslem Perera, Wall Street made a coordinated move, ‘capturing’ BTC in 216 hours.

THE ABSORPTION Wall Street just executed the most coordinated financial maneuver since 2008. In 216 hours, they captured Bitcoin. Between November 24 and December 2, 2025: JPMorgan filed leveraged Bitcoin notes offering 1.5x upside with 30% downside protection. Vanguard… pic.twitter.com/6WuIucODKB — Shanaka Anslem Perera ⚡ (@shanaka86) December 3, 2025

Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, and Vanguard, which together command more than $20 trillion, made huge moves towards BTC adoption.

Solana, XRP Stand Out

Solana printed a massive 12% gain in 24 hours as Solana spot ETFs raked in $45.77 million on Dec. 2. Bitwise’s BSOL led with $29.45 million in inflows, while Fidelity’s FSOL added $6.92 million.

The Solana spot ETF now holds $930 million in assets with a net asset ratio of 1.20%, and its cumulative inflow sits at $651 million.

On the other hand, XRP trades around $2.19 after gaining almost 10% in the past day. The asset saw a total net inflow of $67.74 million. Grayscale’s GXRP added $45.78 million and now holds a total of $170 million, while Franklin’s XRPZ saw $8.22 million in inflows.

Totals for the XRP spot ETF stand at $845 million in net asset value, with a 0.65% asset ratio.

Vanguard Opens the Gates

According to a Bloomberg report, Vanguard, the $11 trillion asset manager, has allowed trading of crypto ETFs and mutual funds on its platform. This now opens the door for 50 million clients who once lacked direct access to these assets.

Vanguard noted that crypto funds have shown stable function and liquidity across volatile cycles, a key factor behind its decision.

Analyst Fred Krueger said that Vanguard dominates retirement accounts, index mutual funds, and long‑term passive portfolios. “The idea of Vanguard allowing and embracing BTC is HUGE,” Krueger said.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.