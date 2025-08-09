Solana Breaks $180 as Stakers Withdraw $1.4B

Key Notes

Solana rallied 17% in a week, breaking above $180 for the first time in August 2025.

8M SOL worth $1.4B withdrawn from staking in 5 days, adding to short-term market supply.

SOLUSD technical indicators show next major overhead resistance now lies at the $202 mark, bullish momentum sustains above 20-day MA. .

The Solana price finally broke above $180 on Saturday, Aug 9, 2025, after multiple failed attempts since the start of the month.

The 17% rally over the past week has coincided with 8 million SOL staking withdrawals, suggesting investors are shifting toward short-term speculative trades amid heightened market optimism. According to blockchain analytics platform StakingRewards.com, staking deposits fell from 408.04 million SOL on Aug 4 to 399.93 million SOL at press time.

At the current price of $180, the withdrawn SOL represents over $1.4 billion reintroduced into the active market supply. While this liquidity boost likely helped push SOL above $180, it also brings potential short-term risks, an oversupply that could accelerate a sharp pullback if current bullish sentiment weakens.

Solana Price Forecast: Can Bulls Push Towards $202?

In the last three days, Solana price has risen 14%, adding another 2% intraday on Aug 9 to touch $182, its highest level in August 2025.

Technical indicators show the daily candle closing above the 20-day moving average, a setup that often signals the potential start of a fresh rally leg. If bullish momentum holds and appetite for short-term plays, fueled by the $1.4 billion staking withdrawals, remains high, SOL price could target the next major overhead resistance at $202, marked by the upper Bollinger Band.

For this bullish forecast to be validated, SOL must post multiple consecutive daily closes above the 20-day MA.

On the downside, if market sentiment weakens, the recent oversupply could trigger rapid selloffs. In such a scenario, SOL may quickly retrace toward support levels around $165–$170 before attempting another breakout.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.