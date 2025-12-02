Solana Flips Base Network to Dominate x402 Protocol

Key Notes

Solana SOL $138.3 24h volatility: 11.0% Market cap: $77.30 B Vol. 24h: $6.28 B appears to have logged its biggest week yet for x402, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent protocol. As of Nov. 30, the blockchain recorded an All‑time High (ATH) of about $380,000 in daily payment volume and about 750% week‑on‑week growth.

Solana Sees More Real Usage

Solana has been lifted to the most active network by dollar volume for transactions. This has contributed significantly to showing how fast the tech behind the AI‑agent payments is turning into a measurable onchain flow. Moreover, this feat is a turning point for the HTTP-402-based protocol. Pay-per-request stablecoin transfers are now allowed through facilitators at a preferred pace.

Notably, the flow is less of a speculative spike and more of the early shifts in machine-driven demand. The normalcy would be for bots and agents to get involved in wash trading or airdrop farming. However, many of them are utilizing the real-time service of Solana. In other words, real customers, and not just speculative capital, are settling recurring payments on the Solana network. It marks a notable expansion in SOL real usage. However, the numbers are still small in comparison with Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and trading flows.

Where Is Solana Price Going?

Following the news of this development, the price of SOL has seen a slight improvement. According to CoinMarketCap, SOL price is currently at $128.54 with a 1.64% gain over the last 24 hours.

The launch of Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has been instrumental to the positive sentiment surrounding the digital asset. SOL ETFs were hitting inflows until recently, when they clocked the first outflows.

Going forward, analysts expect that SOL reclaims the $140 channel, which would then reopen it to upside targets at $155 near the 50-week moving average.

