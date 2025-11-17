Solana Is Undervalued, Top Developer Claims

Key Notes

Mert has defied the Solana Foundation by optimistically stating that the SOL price should be around $1,000.

His statement was a response to an earlier post by the Solana Foundation Manager, who noted that he is prohibited from endorsing SOL publicly.

SOL price is currently around $141, making $1,000 level a major high to reach.

Solana SOL $139.3 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $77.30 B Vol. 24h: $6.60 B price performance has caught the attention of a top developer known as Mert Muntaz, who claimed that the digital asset is undervalued.

The dev optimistically stated that the SOL price should be around $1,000. His post on X was a reaction to an earlier statement from Solana Foundation manager, vibhu, who claimed he is not allowed to make certain statements about the coin.

Solana Foundation Refuses SOL Endorsement

Vibhu was seen on X on November 17, outlining some of the statements he is prohibited from making as a mid-tier manager at Solana Foundation. Three of such statements include “SOL is undervalued,” “Buy SOL,” and “SOL to $1000.”

In other words, he cannot directly highlight Solana’s potential as a way of endorsing the coin.

SOL is undervalued SOL to $1,000 https://t.co/fXHvcPVbIL — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) November 17, 2025

Rather, vibhu said he is required to only talk about Solana’s robust ecosystem, including its top engineers, decentralized finance (DeFi) innovators, and broad integrations with financial onramps.

Reacting to this post, Mert, the CEO of Solana infrastructure provider Helius, defied the Solana Foundation guidelines and posted two of the prohibited statements.

This situation comes as SOL price falls to around $141, reflecting a broader market decline. SOL is currently trading at $141.77, with a 1.55% increase over the last 24 hours. Compared to Ethereum ETH $3 127 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $378.04 B Vol. 24h: $36.54 B and BNB BNB $914.9 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $126.87 B Vol. 24h: $2.66 B , Solana DEX volumes still look promising.

According to DeFiLlama, it is now at $10.89 billion, suggesting a possible migration of capital.

PEPENODE Raises $2.1M, Gains Traction Among Investors

SOL could face competition from a major digital asset, PepeNode (PEPENODE), which has attracted significant attention from crypto enthusiasts. It is known as the first mine-to-earn meme coin in the crypto space.

PepeNode gives users access to a platform where they can take part in virtual mining of meme coins. It conveniently combines the two worlds of memes and mining. Its reputation is gradually climbing to the point where it now ranks among the best crypto presales of 2025.

It is currently priced at $0.0011005 and has already raised more than $2.1 million so far.

Current Presale Stats of PepeNode

Current price: $0.00115

Amount raised so far: $2.15M

Ticker: PEPENODE

PEPENODE offers staking rewards of up to 597%. Interested in purchasing? Check out our guide on how to buy PEPENODE.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.