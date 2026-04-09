North Korean Hackers Attacking Solana: Can SOL USD Hold $80?

Solana’s DeFi ecosystem is under siege, and the threat is not a code vulnerability. It is a nation-state. Within the span of eight days, North Korean operatives allegedly drained $285M from Drift Protocol and embedded a suspected agent inside a separate Solana exchange as its chief technology officer. Price data remains clouded by the turbulence, but the security narrative surrounding SOL USD is deteriorating faster than any chart level can capture.

Solana-based decentralized exchange Stabble urged users to immediately withdraw liquidity on Tuesday after a pseudonymous on-chain investigator, ZachXBT, identified the protocol’s former CTO, operating under the name Keisuke Watanabe, as an alleged North Korean hacker.

Our latest update: We can confirm now until one year ago we had a NK developer in the team.

He was backed by other north Korean that supported his work. We thank @derparsel and @zachxbt for their work. Historically we have done audits with Sec3 and neodyme – everything looked… — stabble (@stabbleorg) April 8, 2026

The protocol, recently handed over to a new management team, began the day with approximately $1.75M in total value locked, but the emergency alert triggered a 62% TVL collapse to under $663,000, according to DeFiLlama data. “EMERGENCY!” the new team posted on X. “Guys, please temporarily withdraw your liquidity instantly! Better safe than sorry.” No exploit has been disclosed, but the firm confirmed it is conducting security audits.

The Stabble incident does not stand alone. It follows the $285M Drift Protocol hack on April 1, confirmed by TRM Labs, Elliptic, and Chainalysis as a DPRK operation, which now ranks as the largest DeFi exploit of 2026. The pattern raises a structural question the market cannot ignore: Is Solana’s performance advantage being systematically weaponized against it?

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Can SOL USD Hold Ground After Two North Korean Strikes in Eight Days?

Precise 24-hour price figures for SOL are not available at the time of writing, but the on-chain data tells its own story. The Drift attack, executed in approximately 10 seconds through social engineering, oracle manipulation, and pre-signed durable nonce transactions, saw stolen funds swapped into USDC and SOL before being bridged to Ethereum via CCTP. That conversion created direct, measurable sell pressure on SOL at a moment when broader crypto markets were already navigating macro uncertainty.

Technically, Solana faces a bear case scenario if further exploits surface or fund-tracing operations by TRM Labs and Elliptic prompt additional exchange freezes. The base case assumes containment: the Solana Foundation’s ecosystem security programs are already active, and the Stabble team’s transparency arguably limited contagion this time.

$SOL is forming a textbook bearish flag and the breakdown has already started. Last move: consolidation → breakdown → -54% drop Now the same structure is repeating again. If this continues, $SOL could be heading toward the $45 zone. This isn’t random price action it’s a… pic.twitter.com/Aw92mJ2k8Z — Crypto Lens (@crypto_lens_) April 9, 2026

A bull case requires both a clean audit result from Stabble and no new DPRK-linked incidents, a condition that feels precarious given North Korea reportedly stole $2Bn in crypto during 2025 alone, representing roughly 60% of global crypto hacks that year. The Drift exploit, second only to the $326M Wormhole breach in Solana’s history, has reset the ecosystem’s risk premium.

Elliptic described the Drift attack as “a continuation of DPRK’s sustained campaign” to fund weapons programs. That framing, state adversary, not opportunistic hacker, changes how investors should model tail risk on Solana-native positions.

DISCOVER: Best Crypto to Buy Right Now

Bitcoin Hyper Positions as Solana Speed Meets Bitcoin-Grade Security

The Stabble incident crystallizes a tension that has been building quietly: SOL USD delivers speed, but that speed sits on an infrastructure whose human attack surface has now been demonstrated twice in a week.

Bitcoin, for all its limitations, slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability, has never suffered a comparable state-level infiltration of its core infrastructure. That asymmetry is exactly the gap Bitcoin Hyper is positioning to close.

Bitcoin Hyper describes itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 integrating the Solana Virtual Machine, targeting sub-second finality and low-cost smart contract execution while anchoring security to Bitcoin’s base layer — the one chain North Korean hackers have conspicuously left alone.

The project has raised $32M at a current presale price of $0.0136783, with staking rewards available to early participants. Key infrastructure includes a Decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers and high-speed SVM execution, effectively Solana’s throughput bolted onto Bitcoin’s trust model.

Visit the Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website Here.

EXPLORE: Best Solana Meme Coins to Buy Right Now

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.