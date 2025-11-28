Solana Price Prediction: Google Chrome Users Just Got Hacked – And Most Don’t Even Know It Yet

The tool appears helpful on the surface because it lets traders execute swaps directly from their X timeline, but under the hood, it reroutes a small slice of every transaction into the attacker’s wallet.

Hidden Instructions, Secret Transactions

Socket reported that the extension uses Raydium to process swaps. It then attaches a second hidden instruction that pushes at least 0.0013 SOL or 0.05% of each trade to the scammer.

Wallet prompts only show broad summaries, so users approve both instructions without noticing. The entire process executes as a single atomic transaction, giving victims no warning.

Crypto Copilot entered the Chrome Web Store in June 2024 and stayed online long enough to collect victims despite a takedown request.

Past cases include a $1 million theft from a Chinese trader and wallet drains linked to other malicious extensions on the store.

SOL Price Analysis: What’s Next After Chrome Attack Reveal

The chart shows SOL at roughly $141, positioned within a falling wedge structure.

The SOL price touched the demand zone near $130 and is now pushing back above the wedge. If momentum holds, SOL can target the first major resistance band near $180.

A breakout above that zone opens a path toward $240, and from there the chart shows a clean run toward the $300 region.

The bullish scenario depends on buyers staying above the green demand zone. Holding above $130 gives SOL room to build a new base and climb to $200.

A failure to hold that level places SOL at risk of sliding toward the $120 area and delays any attempt toward higher zones.

SOL Targets $300, but $HYPER Could Be the Real Breakout Story

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is stepping into the spotlight as a high-performance extension of Bitcoin, built for speed, scalability, and real utility.

The project has already raised $28.6 million in its ongoing presale, attracting attention for its bold vision to enhance Bitcoin with Solana-based technology.

By integrating Solana’s fast and efficient architecture, Bitcoin Hyper brings the performance and flexibility of SOL to the Bitcoin ecosystem, while staying rooted in Bitcoin’s deep liquidity and trusted security.

From DeFi to NFTs and on-chain games, $HYPER is unlocking a new wave of applications for the Bitcoin network.

Also, the early buyers of $HYPER token are eligible for 40% per annum in stalking rewards. However, hurry because the token prices increase in the next 31 hours.

To buy $HYPER at $0.013345, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a support wallet, like Best Wallet.

Once done, swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.