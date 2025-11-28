Upbit Reveals Real Cause of Security Breach, Is Lazarus Group Involved?

Key Notes

Bitcoin briefly fell under $91K as whales stayed inactive after weeks of losses.

Institutions are buying in small batches, confirming slow accumulation.

Major resistance zones are between $93K-$96K and $100K-$108K.

Bitcoin BTC $91 449 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $1.83 T Vol. 24h: $51.85 B briefly dropped under $91,000 in the past 24 hours before bouncing back to around $91,500. The market is still down more than 18% over the past month, and on-chain data shows major holders are in a quiet “freeze” phase.

Meanwhile, CryptoQuant analysts reveal that whales have already taken heavy losses but are neither selling nor buying. This usually appears just before a potential bottom starts to form.

Institutions Are Buying Slowly

Fund‑flow data shows that institutions are accumulating, but only in small batches. They are very cautious while opening a position and are waiting for a clear macro trigger before pushing harder.

Despite the fear, Bitcoin’s market cap is holding above $1.8 trillion which confirms that bigger players are absorbing supply and helping create a bottom support.

However, Glassnode data shows the next major hurdles sit at $93,000-$96,000 and $100,000-$108,000. Heatmap data confirms dense chip clusters between $94,000-$98,000 and $101,000-$118,000. These are zones where traders have historically resisted both sell‑offs and rebounds.

Breaking above the top-buyers’ supply clusters is a key prerequisite for regaining momentum toward a new ATH.

The major immediate clusters sit at $93k–$96K & $100k–$108K, where typically some degree of resistance from recent buyers is expected. 📊 https://t.co/dFiE9YGNP3 https://t.co/lHVm7IpC2W pic.twitter.com/vScwKBbj0D — glassnode (@glassnode) November 28, 2025

Also, a large cluster of nearly 950,000 BTC appeared around the $84,000-$85,000 zone, as per analyst Murphy. After removing Coinbase’s internal transfer spike (550,000 BTC), around 400,000 BTC of real turnover remains.

That amount points to whale‑level activity, showing that major players did step in at the lows even while prices dropped.

Market Tightens Ahead of December

On the other hand, Matrixport stated that volatility has collapsed and sentiment is damaged, yet Bitcoin still trades below levels it has historically struggled to reclaim. The market structure is tightening as selling pressure fades, institutions accumulate slowly, and whales wait for a catalyst.

Until that catalyst arrives, the market remains in a quiet phase as BTC maintains prices above $90K support. As reported earlier, November could very well be Bitcoin’s third-worst month in the past five years.

Notably, the only two months that performed worse came after the 2021 market rally and the all-time high that same year.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Gains $28.6M as BTC Eyes $100K

While Bitcoin continues to find steady ground, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is drawing investor attention with its presale. The project aims to address long-standing limits in Bitcoin’s base design. This includes slow transaction times, high costs, and the lack of native smart contract support.

To solve this, Bitcoin Hyper introduces a high-speed Layer 2 system that processes activity through an optimized virtual machine. Transactions move quickly and at lower cost before final settlement takes place on the Bitcoin chain. This gives users a faster experience without giving up network protection.

Bitcoin Hyper also expands its range of activity with tools like the Solana Virtual Machine. This allows developers to create applications with Rust-based kits and APIs.

Bitcoin Hyper’s native token, HYPER, covers gas fees and grants access to many platform functions. The token holders can earn awards by staking HYPER, which directly supports the ecosystem.

HYPER is currently priced at $0.013345 in its ongoing crypto presale. The team has already raised more than $28.64 million, and participants can buy directly through the project’s website.

Investors looking for early projects with strong upside may want to act, as the next HYPER token price increase could happen soon. Want to learn more? Read our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction.

