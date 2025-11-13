Solana Price Prediction: Solana-Linked AI Stock Collapses – But the Solana Chart Still Looks Explosive

The decline followed the company’s announcement of a registered direct offering expected to raise around $12 million, with no clear statement on how the proceeds will be used.

The stock, recently priced at $0.29 per share, hit a low of $0.24, its weakest since January. This comes just a month after VisionSys unveiled its ambitious plan to build a Solana treasury worth up to $2 billion, beginning with a $500 million SOL acquisition over the first six months.

However, the firm has not reported any purchases, raising doubts about the status of its Solana-linked initiative.

VisionSys also announced a partnership with Marinade Finance, a leading Solana DeFi protocol managing more than $2 billion in assets.

SOL Price Analysis: Significant Bullish Potential

The chart below shows SOL consolidating within a descending channel, with price action recently attempting to break out to the upside.

If Solana holds its footing around the $150-$155 range, it could confirm a reversal setup, resulting in a major rally toward $400, a potential 157% gain.

However, the RSI hovers near 37, indicating short-term weakness. A possible dip to $130-$135 could retest long-term support before bulls regain full control. The MACD remains in negative territory but shows signs of flattening.

A breakout with significant volume above the $175-$185 resistance zone could likely trigger a stronger accumulation rally, targeting $250 first, followed by $400.

