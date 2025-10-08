Sorare Moves to Solana to Upgrade Its On-Chain Fantasy Sports Platform

Key Notes

The platform chose Solana for its speed and scalability, processing 3,500+ transactions per second with 3.7M daily wallets.

All cards automatically reissue as Solana NFTs with external marketplace trading while ETH balances transfer to Base L2.

Nine public companies now hold 13M+ SOL collectively as Solana Company reports $525M+ holdings with 190% stock surge.

Fantasy sports platform Sorare is migrating its entire NFT card collection to Solana SOL $228.2 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $124.53 B Vol. 24h: $7.54 B by the end of October, bringing 5 million users to the blockchain in one of the largest consumer application migrations in Web3 history.

The migration is fully automatic. All Sorare cards will be reissued as Solana NFTs, unlocking the ability to trade them on external marketplaces and store them in wallets like Phantom. User ETH balances will simultaneously move from StarkEx to Coinbase’s Base L2.

According to Sorare, the decision centers on Solana’s speed, scalability, and openness as a public blockchain, calling it more than a technical upgrade and a step toward building the most open and flexible platform for digital sports collectibles. The network processes over 3,500 transactions per second and maintains 3.7 million daily active wallets, infrastructure designed for consumer-scale applications.

Public Companies Pile Into Solana

The timing aligns with Solana Company (HSDT) reporting holdings exceeding $525 million in SOL and cash this week, part of a broader trend of public companies accumulating SOL in corporate treasuries. More than nine public companies now hold over 13 million SOL collectively. The company’s stock has surged 190% following its treasury strategy, which leverages SOL’s 7% native staking yield, a key differentiator from non-yielding assets like Bitcoin BTC $123 626 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $2.46 T Vol. 24h: $64.32 B .

Solana highlighted the partnership as bringing one of sports gaming’s strongest portfolios and over 5 million players to its ecosystem, emphasizing that Sorare is reinventing fantasy sports with a liquid and vibrant on-chain economy. With Sorare’s proven product-market fit, the migration stands apart from speculative gaming projects that dominate blockchain announcements.

The broader institutional trend extends beyond cryptocurrency treasuries. NYSE owner ICE announced a $2 billion investment in Polymarket this week, signaling Wall Street’s growing appetite for blockchain-based platforms that demonstrate real user adoption and market fit.

Looking ahead, Sorare hinted at exploring the integration of a utility token as a way to be rewarded for your trading and gaming activity, though specific timelines remain undefined. For those tracking Solana (SOL) price predictions, the migration represents measurable adoption momentum rather than purely speculative interest.

