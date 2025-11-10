Square Enables Bitcoin Payments for Merchants with Lightning Network Integration

Key Notes

Square merchants can now accept and settle payments in Bitcoin or fiat with real-time conversion capabilities.

Lightning Network integration eliminates payment delays and reduces transaction costs for global sellers.

Block Inc stock climbed 1.74% following the Bitcoin payment feature announcement on November 10.

Square, the payments arm of Block Inc., has officially rolled out Bitcoin BTC $105 541 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.11 T Vol. 24h: $72.57 B transaction support for its global network of merchants, offering real-time conversions between BTC and fiat currencies.

Founder and long-term Bitcoin advocate Jack Dorsey confirmed the update with a post on X on Monday, noting that sellers can now execute live transactions across both Bitcoin and traditional payment rails. The move allows sellers on Square to receive BTC-to-BTC, BTC-to-fiat, fiat-to-BTC, or fiat-to-fiat payments.

our sellers can now receive btc to btc, btc to fiat, fiat to btc, or fiat to fiat. https://t.co/NnLsd3fgEb — jack (@jack) November 10, 2025

The integration with the Lightning Network ensures that Bitcoin transactions settle nearly instantaneously, significantly reducing payment latency and processing costs. According to the details, Square’s Bitcoin lightning payments will also be compatible with bank-issued debit cards, credit cards, as well as crypto wallets.

Merchants will also be able to switch between settlement options to hold earnings in BTC or instantly convert them into US dollars or other fiat currencies.

At the time of the announcement, Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) traded 1.74% higher at $66.56, valuing the company at approximately $39.8 billion. Notably, on Oct. 31, Square allocated $50 rewards to first 20,000 US sellers to enable its Bitcoin Conversations feature, in a move to drive crypto-focused social interactions among merchants.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.