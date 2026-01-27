Steak ‘n Shake Adds $5M in BTC Exposure, Burger-to-Bitcoin Transformation

Key Notes

Route 66-born, classic American brand Steak ‘n Shake has increased its Bitcoin BTC $89 267 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $1.78 T Vol. 24h: $42.61 B exposure by $5 million, according to a recent update. The steakburger house has been making notable moves around the leading cryptocurrency, gathering support and growth.

In a recent post on X, made on January 27, the brand’s official account doubled down on what it called a “Burger-to-Bitcoin transformation.” All Steak ‘n Shake “Bitcoin sales” go into the company’s “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,” as disclosed in the post.

The model uses what they described as a “self-sustaining system,” relying on improved food quality to increase “same-store sales” that are directed to the strategic reserve (SBR).

Steak ‘n Shake’s Burger-to-Bitcoin Transformation

Interestingly, the “Burger-to-Bitcoin transformation” started in May 2025, when Steak ‘n Shake started accepting Bitcoin payments in some locations. Earlier this month, on January 16, 2026, the company disclosed a $10 million BTC exposure, reinforcing its commitment to the cryptocurrency.

Then, Steak ‘n Shake announced a long-term Bitcoin bonus to its hourly employees—a controversial offering that Coinspeaker reported about on Jan. 21. As announced, the company will pay an extra $0.21 worth of BTC per worked hour, with the caveat that the amount will be vested for two years and forfeited if the employee leaves the company.

All these strategic movements have grown same-store sales by 18% in 2026 and “double digits” in 2025, according to a recent post celebrating the ongoing efforts and Bitcoin support.

With a disclosed $15 million Bitcoin treasury, Steak ‘n Shake would rank among the top 100 BTC treasuries, per Bitcoin Treasuries data. Michael Saylor’s Strategy is the leading Bitcoin treasury, reportedly with total holdings above 712,000 BTC after a recent purchase, worth more than $62 billion at current prices.

