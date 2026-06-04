The US Treasury Secretary on Clarity ACT: This Might Change Bitcoin Forever

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the macro investor and Key Square Group founder who now oversees U.S. fiscal policy, has publicly championed both the strategic bitcoin reserve established under President Trump’s March 2025 executive order and accelerated Senate passage of the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, describing the stablecoin legislation as moving through Washington with what he characterized as ‘deliberate speed’ toward a potential floor vote before summer’s end.

Bessent framed the two initiatives as structurally linked, regulatory clarity on dollar-pegged digital assets, in his telling, is the precondition that makes broader institutional adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset operationally viable for traditional finance counterparties.

This is not simply a Treasury Secretary endorsing a pair of crypto-friendly bills. It is a signal that the executive branch has adopted a coherent, sequenced theory of digital asset integration in which stablecoin regulation functions as the on-ramp infrastructure and Bitcoin reserve policy functions as the sovereign-grade destination asset, a two-track architecture that, if legislatively realized, would represent the most consequential shift in U.S. crypto policy since the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024.

DISCOVER: How Crypto Groups Are Mobilizing Around the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act Senate Vote

Clarity Act Legislative Status: Senate Floor Arithmetic, the GENIUS Act’s Collapse, and What the Current Bill Would Actually Require of Issuers

The Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, the legislative vehicle Bessent is now publicly backing, is the successor to a series of stalled congressional efforts stretching back to the 2023–24 stablecoin draft negotiated by then-House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry and Ranking Member Maxine Waters.

The most recent predecessor, the GENIUS Act, was blocked in a 49–48 Senate vote despite clearing committee with bipartisan support, undone by unresolved disputes over reserve requirements, treatment of foreign issuers, and anti-money-laundering obligations that a coalition of Democrats and a handful of Republicans deemed insufficient.

The current bill, advanced by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott, attempts to address those fault lines while preserving the core federal licensing architecture that the prior draft established.

SCOTT BESSENT JUST SAID HE'S LOOKING FORWARD TO THE CLARITY ACT PASSING THIS SUMMER. 🇺🇸 The US Treasury Secretary is on record. This isn't a maybe the highest levels of the administration want crypto clarity done before fall. The window is open. $XRP $BTC $ETH 🔥… — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) June 3, 2026

The mechanism functions as follows: the Clarity Act would create a dual-track regulatory regime in which stablecoin issuers may obtain either a federal charter administered through the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency or operate under a state-level framework subject to federal minimum standards set by the Federal Reserve, with all issuers required to maintain one-to-one reserves in high-quality liquid assets, primarily short-duration U.S. Treasuries and insured deposits, and to submit to annual audits, mandatory redemption protocols, and public disclosure of reserve composition.

Foreign issuers serving U.S. customers would face equivalency determinations, a provision that has drawn objections from offshore stablecoin operators and some decentralized protocol advocates.

Outstanding reconciliation issues in the Senate Banking Committee, including the treatment of yield-bearing or rewards-generating stablecoins and the precise scope of state-chartered issuer autonomy, are expected to be resolved in upcoming committee sessions before any floor scheduling.

Bessent has tied the bill explicitly to Treasury market dynamics, citing analysis, surfaced in a House Appropriations hearing by Rep. Max Miller, suggesting that a fully operational federal stablecoin framework could generate up to $2 trillion in incremental demand for U.S. government debt as regulated issuers accumulate Treasuries as reserve collateral.

That figure, while contested by some fixed-income strategists as optimistic, reflects the structural logic Bessent has articulated consistently: a multi-trillion-dollar regulated stablecoin sector becomes, in effect, a captive and growing buyer base for sovereign paper. Banking industry opposition to certain provisions remains a complicating factor, with large depository institutions raising concerns about competitive displacement and the risk that regulated stablecoin issuers could draw deposits away from chartered banks.

EXPLORE: Next Crypto to Explode in Q2

Bessent’s Strategic Position: Bitcoin Reserve Mechanics, Geopolitical Framing, and the Institutional Logic Behind the ‘Summer of Bitcoin’ Push

Bessent’s advocacy for the strategic bitcoin reserve operates on a distinct but parallel track. Trump’s March 2025 executive order establishing the reserve specified that bitcoins acquired through federal criminal or civil forfeiture proceedings would be retained on the government’s balance sheet rather than liquidated through U.S. Marshals Service auctions, effectively converting what had been a passive seizure-and-sell policy into a long-term sovereign accumulation mechanism.

Bessent has described this posture in terms consistent with his macro investment background: Bitcoin, in his framing, functions as a hedge against currency debasement at a moment when U.S. debt-to-GDP dynamics are structurally challenging, and government retention of seized BTC sends a price-signal to institutional allocators that sovereign-level holders are no longer net sellers.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he's looking forward to working with lawmakers on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve 👀 "We are proceeding with all deliberate speed. And we are making sure…we use best practices and things will be durable for the future" 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wMuttlfTlc — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 3, 2026

We suspect Bessent’s public championing of both tracks simultaneously is not coincidental but reflects a deliberate sequencing argument aimed at institutional capital: by demonstrating that the dollar’s digital infrastructure will be regulated and that Bitcoin’s reserve credentials are being validated at the sovereign level, Treasury is attempting to accelerate the institutional adoption cycle without requiring any direct government purchase of Bitcoin on the open market.

Bessent has also framed stablecoin regulation as a geopolitical competitiveness issue, warning that regulatory ambiguity is pushing digital asset innovation to jurisdictions operating under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets framework and comparable Asian regimes, an argument calibrated to resonate with members of Congress skeptical of crypto on its merits but attentive to offshore capital migration.

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.