Bitcoin Backer Remixpoint to Pay CEO in BTC, Here’s Why

Remixpoint announced on Tuesday that it will now pay Yoshihiko Takahashi, its CEO and President, in Bitcoin.

The firm believes that this move will foster a system that aligns economic value with investors.

It will help the executive to hedge against Japanese yen depreciation.

Bitcoin payments mark the next phase for Japanese energy consulting firm Remixpoint.

The company announced on Tuesday that it will pay its CEO and President in BTC. This marks an outstanding evolution in Remixpoint’s adoption of the flagship cryptocurrency.

Remixpoint Intends to Align Its Leaders With Stakeholders

In a first-of-its-kind move in Japan, Remixpoint will fulfill its financial obligations to the two executives entirely in Bitcoin. It sees this development as a strategy to make sure that the company’s leadership shares the same economic fate as shareholders.

Meanwhile, shareholders have approached Remixpoint, asking that its management hold company stocks to align the interests of the company with those of its shareholders. At the time, regulations against insider trading prevented the company’s management from making the move.

The latest development of paying leaders in Bitcoin is a preferred alternative, according to Remixpoint. A closer look shows that Bitcoin closely correlates with the company’s stock performance, making BTC payments to the CEO and President a better way to align economic risks and rewards.

Yoshihiko Takahashi, CEO and President, wrote, “My decision to receive my entire compensation in Bitcoin is a clear signal that I am ‘in the same boat’ as our shareholders. I am fully committed to enhancing corporate value and managing with a shareholder-focused perspective.”

Bitcoin’s price has fluctuated recently, hitting both local lows and highs. Robert Kiyosaki, author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” hopes for a price crash so he can buy more and grow his large Bitcoin holdings.

Notably, this move by Remixpoint may be Takahashi’s opportunity to hedge against the depreciating Japanese fiat currency. The country has been experiencing this economic crisis for some time, prompting leading organizations to explore alternative solutions.

Using Bitcoin to Escape Fiat Currency Depreciation

Spearheading the BTC movement in Japan is Metaplanet, also known as Asian MicroStrategy. The company has amassed a substantial amount of BTC, surpassing even Elon Musk’s electric car manufacturing company, Tesla. On July 7, Metaplanet completed its sixth consecutive weekly BTC purchase since June 2.

Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, took to X to announce that the Japanese firm had accumulated an additional 2,205 BTC, worth $238.7 million at an average price of $108,237 per coin, on Monday, July 7. Altogether, the firm has accumulated a total of 15,555 BTC. Based on Bitcoin market value ($108,840.90) at this time, this holding is worth $1.69 billion.

Metaplanet has acquired 2,205 BTC for ~$238.7 million at ~$108,237 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 416.6% YTD 2025. As of 7/7/2025, we hold 15,555 $BTC acquired for ~$1.54 billion at ~$99,307 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/ec7l2JWmb2 — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 7, 2025

Metaplanet has a target to accumulate 30,000 BTC in 2025 and 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. So far, it has achieved 51.9% of its 2025 target. This journey of Bitcoin accumulation also began in a bid to overcome the economic crisis resulting from the depreciation of the Japanese yen.

