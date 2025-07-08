Bitcoin Buys: DigitalX, The Blockchain Group Spend Millions

Key Notes

DigitalX raised $13.5 million to expand its Bitcoin treasury and formed a strategic advisory board with Web3 leaders.

Animoca Brands led the placement with Executive Chairman Yat Siu joining the board.

The Blockchain Group raised $3.5 million to acquire more BTC after buying 116 BTC on July 7.

Two leading firms on opposite ends of the globe, Australia’s DigitalX and France’s The Blockchain Group (TBG), have doubled down on Bitcoin BTC $108 323 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $26.26 B , collectively investing millions to expand their digital gold holdings as part of their treasury strategies.

On the other hand, Bitcoin hasn’t moved much in the past few days, maintaining back-and-forth movement between $107K and $110K, currently trading at $108,305, down about 3% from its all-time high of $111,000, according to CoinMarketCap data.

DigitalX Announces $13.5M Raise

DigitalX, Australia’s only ASX-listed crypto fund manager, has raised $13.5 million through a strategic placement involving top-tier investors, including Animoca Brands, UTXO Management, and ParaFi Capital. Of the total, $12.8 million will be directly used to acquire more Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

JUST IN: DIGITALX RAISES $13.5M TO BUY BITCOIN WITH ANIMOCA’S YAT SIU JOINING AS ADVISOR Source: @DecryptMedia https://t.co/ce1zCDk1sd pic.twitter.com/47i3PC4S4u — Mario Nawfal’s Roundtable (@RoundtableSpace) July 8, 2025

The placement, priced at $0.048 per share, came with warrants exercisable at $0.098, valid for 18 months. Alongside the raise, DigitalX announced the creation of a Strategic Advisory Board featuring Animoca’s Executive Chairman Yat Siu and Web3 veteran Hervé Larren.

“We believe Bitcoin is the digital gold and reserve asset of the decentralized era. Animoca Brands’ investment in DigitalX underscores our commitment to this vision,” Siu said.

The Blockchain Group’s $3.5M Buy

Meanwhile, The Blockchain Group has executed a €3 million capital increase ($3.5 million) to continue its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

JUST IN: 🇫🇷 THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP RAISES ~€3 MILLION TO BUY MORE BITCOIN! 💥 EXECUTING BITCOIN ACCUMULATION AT LIGHTNING PACE ⚡ pic.twitter.com/t7rm7iv63O — Roxom TV (@RoxomTV) July 8, 2025

Priced at an average of $4.76 per share, the raise was completed under an ATM-type agreement with investment firm TOBAM. This financial maneuver aligns with the firm’s goal to increase Bitcoin held per share over time.

Furthermore, on July 7,TBG also revealed the purchase of 116 BTC worth $12.56 million through a mix of the recent capital raise and a convertible bond issuance.

Its year-to-date Bitcoin treasury yield stands at an eye-popping 1,348%, showcasing the sharp rise in BTC’s value and the effectiveness of its strategic accumulation.

