Key Notes

Metaplanet aims to accumulate as much Bitcoin as possible before expanding.

The company plans to use BTC holdings as collateral to buy cash-generating firms.

Possible acquisition includes a Japanese digital bank to enhance banking services.

A Japan-based hotelier turned Bitcoin-focused company, Metaplanet plans on using its growing Bitcoin BTC $108 323 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $26.26 B treasury to purchase stakes in cash-generating firms, with a possible acquisition of a Japanese digital bank.

While speaking to Financial Times, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich stated that the company aims to accumulate as much Bitcoin as possible before using its reserves to acquire other businesses.

He emphasized that Metaplanet is in a “Bitcoin gold rush” and intends to build a BTC position so strong that it becomes unattainable for competitors.

After accumulating as much BTC as possible, Metaplanet plans to move to the next phase by using its Bitcoin holdings to secure financing for acquiring profitable businesses.

Gerovich revealed that he considers Bitcoin comparable to securities or government bonds, noting that it can be used as collateral with banks to obtain financing without selling the company’s BTC. He explained, “We’ll secure cash that can be used to acquire profitable, cash-generating businesses.”

Metaplanet’s CEO disclosed that the company will purchase businesses aligned with its strategy, including possibly acquiring a digital bank in Japan to offer better digital banking services than those currently available to retail customers.

Metaplanet Continues to Buy Bitcoin

Metaplanet initially operated in the Japanese hotel industry but decided in 2024 to start purchasing Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. The company has also issued bonds to raise funds for buying more BTC.

On July 7, Metaplanet announced the purchase of an additional 2,205 BTC for $238.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 15,555 BTC, valued at approximately $1.7 billion.

This makes the company the fifth-largest corporate Bitcoin holder, behind firms like Strategy, MARA, Twenty One, and Riot Platforms.

Metaplanet has also set an ambitious goal to join the BTC “1% club” by acquiring up to 210,000 BTC, worth about $23 billion, by the end of 2027.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.