SOL Strategies and Solmate Add $135M in Solana During Market Crash with 15% Discount

Key Notes

SOL Strategies acquired 88,433 tokens at $193.93 average price, bringing total holdings to 435,064 SOL worth $85.9 million.

Solmate Infrastructure purchased $50 million in SOL under strategic agreement that grants Foundation board nomination rights.

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest now holds 11.5% stake in Solmate after participating in oversubscribed PIPE financing round.

Solana SOL $203.5 24h volatility: 0.9% Market cap: $111.35 B Vol. 24h: $14.23 B treasury strategy firms SOL Strategies and Solmate announced fresh purchases on Oct. 14, capitalizing on the recent market crash to expand their holdings at discounted prices.

SOL Strategies Announces Purchase of 88,433 SOL from LIFE Offering Proceeds

SOL Strategies Inc confirmed the purchase of 88,433 SOL tokens from the proceeds of its recently closed C$30 million LIFE offering, at an average price of $193.93 per SOL.

According to the official update on X, the transaction included approximately 79,000 locked SOL tokens acquired from the Solana Foundation at a 15% discount, alongside open-market spot purchases.

Capital deployed. ~88K SOL acquired at USD$193.93 average price ✅Locked SOL at 15% discount

✅Locked SOL is staked immediately

✅Generating rewards from day one DAT++ in action. Details: https://t.co/fsJWPSxs3X pic.twitter.com/ByNnoFl9gf — SOL Strategies (@solstrategies_) October 14, 2025

The locked tokens will fully unlock after twelve months and are immediately staked to the firm’s validators.

“This strategic deployment of capital from our LIFE offering demonstrates our commitment to expanding our Solana treasury at attractive valuations. Acquiring locked SOL at a 15% discount while immediately generating staking rewards through our validator infrastructure exemplifies our DAT++ strategy in action,” said Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies.

The Toronto-based firm’s total SOL holdings now sit at 435,064 SOL, worth approximately $85.9 million, according to data from The Block.

Cathie Wood Takes Stake in Solana Investor Solmate Amid Fresh $50M SOL Purchase

Abu Dhabi-based Solmate Infrastructure (NASDAQ: SLMT) also confirmed a $50 million SOL purchase from the Solana Foundation, made at a 15% discount to market prices during one of the most volatile weeks in crypto history.

Executed under a strategic agreement between both parties, the discounted SOL purchase significantly reduces Solmate’s entry price as the firm leads Solana corporate adoption in the Middle East.

The deal also sees Solana Foundation retain the right to nominate up to two directors to Solmate’s Board.

“We bought the dip. Our infrastructure-first strategy will keep us at the forefront of innovation in the Solana ecosystem, and ahead of mere treasury companies that rely solely on financial engineering. Our strategic position in the UAE puts us in the capital of capital, and at the geographic crossroads of finance,” said Marco Santori, CEO of Solmate Infrastructure.

Notably, the announcement also confirms that Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest took an 11.5% stake in Solmate Infrastructure, citing a Schedule 13G filing dated September 30, 2025.

Ark first participated in Solmate’s oversubscribed PIPE financing, acquiring 6.5 million shares, marking the first-ever regulated US ETF investment into a crypto infrastructure PIPE. The firm has since increased its position by nearly 780,000 shares.

The dual purchases by SOL Strategies and Solmate signal firm institutional conviction in Solana’s long-term growth potential, amid a major stress-test. If this trend persists, it could anchor retail investor sentiment, encouraging holders to HODL through future volatility events, enhancing Solana’s price stability.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.