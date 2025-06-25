Key Notes

CLANKER recorded a strong rally over the past week after forming a golden cross.

Technical indicators suggest bullish expectations for CLANKER.

The token’s rise triggers high hopes for AI-created digital assets.

Clanker, an AI-powered bot for creating tokens on the Base blockchain, is seeing strong interest from users and investors for the first time in nearly five months.

The platform’s native token, tokenbot (CLANKER), recorded a 70% rally over the past week, rising from $25 to $43 on the back of bullish technical indicators.

According to CoinMarketCap, CLANKER’s 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($29.38) crossed above 50-day SMA ($29.04) on June 15, creating a bullish “golden cross.”

The formation of golden crosses has historically proven to trigger greedy sentiment among investors and traders, potentially leading to price hikes.

Moreover, CLANKER’s Relative Strength Index is hovering at the 70 mark. The indicator suggests that the token is seeing high demand and is slowly entering the overbought zone. This could trigger a short-term selloff for Tokenbot.

CoinCodex’s price prediction suggests a consolidation above the $30 mark for CLANKER for the next three months.

However, the overall market sentiment, more exchange listings, and the platform’s utility will likely play a significant role in the token’s price performance.

AI-Generated Tokens and the Endless Possibilities

Clanker was launched by Jack Dishman, a full-stack engineer at the decentralized social media protocol Farcaster, in November 2024.

The platform makes launching ERC‑20 tokens on the Base network as easy as tagging a friend, with no coding required. To create a cryptocurrency, users would simply need to add basic information, such as the digital asset’s name, ticker, and starting market capitalization.

This allows anyone with at least 1 ETH $2 421 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $292.25 B Vol. 24h: $14.04 B to launch a token on Clanker with a simple interface.

Thanks to the utility in Farcaster, users can immediately start trading the tokens launched on Clanker. The creator then earns 40% of trading fees from that pool.

Dan Finlay, co-founder of MetaMask, is a notable user of the platform. In late November 2024, he launched a token, called CONSENT, on Clanker with a focus on, obviously, user consent and autonomy.

The rise of Clanker hints at a bigger incoming trend as more people start to build within the crypto ecosystem without learning to code.

It doesn’t just fit the meme coin moment, but also lets anyone test new ideas or reward their communities without the need for coding.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.