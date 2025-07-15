Tokenization on Solana Is Booming, What’s Next for SOL Price?

Key Notes

Solana SOL $159.1 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $85.18 B Vol. 24h: $10.65 B is slowly moving past its “casino chain” label to become an execution layer for real institutional assets. Real World Assets (RWA) on Solana have reached a record high, currently valued at over $418.1 million, driven by tokenized U.S. Treasuries and private credit assets.

According to Messari, Ondo’s USDY leads with $175.3 million, capturing nearly 42% of the market, followed by Franklin Templeton and Maple. As per a recent post by Ondo Finance, it represents 60% of the Solana network’s non-stablecoin RWA market.

RWAs on @Solana are accelerating. A recent report from @MessariCrypto shows Ondo represents 60% of the network’s non-stablecoin RWA market. A strong foundation for what’s coming next: Ondo's tokenized stocks, ETFs, and more. pic.twitter.com/KoB26l6yOt — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) July 14, 2025

Solana’s high throughput, near-zero fees, and seamless yield distribution make it attractive for RWA protocols. Tokenized assets on the blockchain now span yield-bearing treasuries, tokenized equities, real estate, and collectibles.

These assets are supported by infrastructure players like R3 and Securitize, paving the way for institutional-grade on-chain finance.

In parallel, stablecoin issuer Circle minted $1 billion USDC on Solana in the past seven days, adding liquidity to Solana’s DeFi landscape. Analysts are expecting massive ecosystem growth in the near-term with heightened on-chain trading activity and SOL price surge.

SOL Price at Crossroads

SOL achieved a weekly high of $168.3 on Monday before facing a mild pullback amid broader crypto market correction. At the time of writing, the 6th largest cryptocurrency is trading around $159.4, down by around 4.5% in the past day.

On the daily SOL chart, the price has recently dropped from the upper Bollinger Band around $167. The midband (20-day SMA) around $153.35 acts as the key support. SOL must close above the upper band to confirm the bullish continuation toward $172–$180.

The RSI is reflecting mild bullish momentum with enough room for an upward push if volume returns. However, if the price fails to hold the support around $153-$155, traders could see a drop to $150.

The MACD shows the MACD line above the signal line but with a narrowing gap, signaling weakening bullish momentum. A bullish crossover could drive SOL toward $170, while a bearish crossover may cause a drop to $145–$150.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.