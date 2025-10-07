Key Notes

The company accumulated 210 million additional DOGE in under a month through its partnership with House of Doge and Bitstamp.

ZONE shares declined 32% over the past month despite treasury growth, reflecting traditional investor skepticism toward crypto pivot.

Dogecoin price gained 10% weekly as new utility initiatives aim to position it as both transactional asset and long-term reserve.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) has announced its Dogecoin DOGE $0.25 24h volatility: 6.5% Market cap: $38.07 B Vol. 24h: $3.89 B Treasury now holds over 710 million DOGE, having more than $20 million in unrealized gains since the program’s launch on September 5, 2025. The treasury initiative, executed in partnership with the House of Doge, the official corporate arm of Dogecoin Foundation, and backed by a $175 million private placement, aims to reach 1 billion DOGE as a milestone achievement.

CEO Clayton Adams confirmed that CleanCore is pursuing a phased accumulation strategy. The company maintains sufficient liquidity to continue purchasing Dogecoin, using Bitstamp by Robinhood as its trading venue for secure, regulated, and transparent transactions. One month ago, the company got 500 million DOGE, and in less than a month, they added 210 million to their treasury.

Insiders and affiliates of the House of Doge hold a significant portion of the treasury’s shares, most of which remain restricted or locked up as the firm works with the SEC to complete its registration on time, according to their announcement.

Looking for Utility Initiatives and Market Impact

The treasury program, governed by CleanCore and the House of Doge, aims to position Dogecoin as both a transactional asset and a long-term reserve. New utility initiatives are underway to unlock real-world use cases, potentially accelerating adoption and demand for the most famous meme coin as a global digital asset.

The company of cleaning products, CleanCore, emphasizes professional treasury governance, transparency, and resilience as its key operational principles. The firm continues to monitor short interest in its stock and stresses the importance of its alliance with Bitstamp by Robinhood in safeguarding token holdings.

Markets’ Reactions to Its Stock and DOGE Price

Despite CleanCore’s positive update on its Dogecoin accumulation, the company’s stock price has not reflected immediate investor confidence. ZONE shares fell 7% following the announcement, marking a 32% decline over the past month. The stock surged earlier in September on news of the treasury plan but has since corrected by more than 50%, with traditional investors expressing skepticism about the firm’s aggressive shift to a crypto treasury model, according to Yahoo! Finance.

In the case of Dogecoin, its price has had a strong week, with gains of around 10%, following the market trend, according to Coingecko, and the introduction of new Dogecoin treasuries by companies like CleanCore. Part of the Dogecoin price prediction is unfolding, driven by the latest market momentum.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.