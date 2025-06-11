Ukraine’s Parliament Receives New Bill on Crypto Asset Reserves

Key Notes

Ukraine’s parliament proposes a bill to let the central bank add Bitcoin to national reserves.

The decision to include crypto assets will be at the regulator’s discretion.

The bill aims to boost financial innovation and strengthen Ukraine’s macroeconomic stability.

A draft bill submitted to the Ukrainian parliament proposes allowing the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to buy crypto assets and hold them as part of the country’s reserves, though it would not obligate the bank to take such action.

On June 10, several lawmakers submitted draft bill No. 13356 to Parliament. The bill proposes amending the current law to add crypto assets to the list of assets the NBU can include in the country’s reserves.

One of the lawmakers that backed the draft bill, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said on their Telegram channel, that the aim of the bill was to give the National Bank of Ukraine “the right to include virtual assets in the country’s reserves.”

In the draft bill, NBU will be authorized to decide if they intend to include crypto assets and the portion of the country’s reserves that may be crypto assets. Zhelezniak added that “the decision on how, when, and how much to include would be up to the regulator. In other words, we are not obligating them — we leave it to their professional judgment.”

Zhelezniak emphasized that the Ukrainian parliament believes this bill will foster financial innovation and enhance the country’s macroeconomic stability. He also pointed out that establishing a crypto reserve could open new avenues for the growth of Ukraine’s digital economy.

Binance’s Role and Support in Drafting the Bill

In a video interview, Zhelezniak spoke about the proposed state crypto reserve with Kyrylo Khomiakov, Binance’s regional head for Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Khomiakov played a significant role in assisting lawmakers with drafting the bill, which follows reports highlighting Binance’s involvement in helping governments around the world create crypto reserves.

The concept of a state Bitcoin BTC $110 250 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $31.66 B reserve is not new. Countries such as El Salvador have already established one. El Salvador not only holds a Bitcoin reserve but also recognizes the cryptocurrency as legal tender. The country regularly increases its Bitcoin holdings despite concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Similarly, Pakistan is planning to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve as part of its efforts to lead in digital finance. The country is also developing a comprehensive digital asset policy and recently engaged in discussions with U.S. crypto officials to explore international collaboration.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.