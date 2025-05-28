Key Notes

The IMF emphasized that government-owned Bitcoin holdings must remain unchanged.

Despite IMF conditions, El Salvador's Bitcoin Office revealed the purchase of 30 BTC in the past month, bringing its reserves to 6,190.18 BTC.

While adhering to the IMF performance criteria, El Salvador may explore non-governmental entities for Bitcoin acquisition.

El Salvador, the first country to make Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B a legal tender, has successfully secured a $120 million payment from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following the latest review of its $1.4 billion loan agreement in 2024.

Of course, the recent loan payment from the IMF comes with conditions wherein El Salvador will have to reduce its Bitcoin exposure. Furthermore, the global monetary body has demanded that the country needs to forego its association with the Chivo wallet by the end of July. In the official press release, IMF noted:

“On Bitcoin, efforts will continue to ensure that the total amount of Bitcoin held across all government-owned wallets remains unchanged”.

The $120 million payout by the IMF is part of the larger agreement of a $1.4 billion loan to El Salvador, on the condition that the Latin American country will cut down on its Bitcoin acquisition plan.

Earlier on March 3, the IMF reiterated its call for El Salvador to halt Bitcoin accumulation and avoid further Bitcoin-focused activities. However, President Nayib Bukele has affirmed his government’s intent to continue purchasing one Bitcoin daily, maintaining its Bitcoin treasury strategy despite the IMF’s recommendations.

El Salvador Continues Its Bitcoin Buying Spree

Following the IMF’s May 27 announcement, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office shared on X that the nation has resumed its Bitcoin purchases.

According to the official Bitcoin tracker, the Bitcoin Office has added 30 BTC over the past month, bringing the country’s total Bitcoin reserves to 6,190.18 BTC.

On May 22, President Nayib Bukele revealed on X that El Salvador’s Bitcoin treasury is currently sitting at an unrealized profit of $386 million, reflecting a 132% gain on its total Bitcoin investment.

Besides, El Salvador delegates also met the SEC last month to discuss different crypto initiatives.

In April, Rodrigo Valdes, director of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department, confirmed that El Salvador is adhering to the IMF’s performance criteria. Blockchain adviser Anndy Lian noted that the country might sustain technical compliance by acquiring Bitcoin through non-government entities

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.