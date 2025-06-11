Key Notes

Analysts like Dark Defender and EGRAG Crypto signal a possible bullish breakout for XRP price, on closing above $2.33.

RSI, Exponential Moving Averages, and Ichimoku Clouds suggest an imminent upward trend, with a 70–80% probability of an upside breakout.

Ripple ecosystem progresses with the launch of institutional-grade products on the XRP Ledger, including Ondo Finance's OUSG.

Despite all the positive developments in the Ripple ecosystem, XRP price [NC] continues to lag behind while consolidating at around $2.3 levels.

Despite the altcoins market buzzing with activity following positive developments in the US-China trade deal, the Ripple cryptocurrency fails to react.

Will XRP Price See a Breakout Soon?

XRP traded within a narrow range of $2.264 to $2.319, reflecting a 2.37% fluctuation as market uncertainty persists. The cryptocurrency established a strong high-volume support zone between $2.273 and $2.280, attracting consistent buying interest from investors.

Renowned analyst Dark Defender has highlighted XRP’s potential for a significant breakout on the daily chart. According to the analyst, closing candles above $2.33 could pave the way for substantial upward movement in the token’s price.

Hi all! #XRP is on the verge of a breakout in the daily time frame. We will see great moves above $2.33 candle closes! RSI is Bullish, ✅

Exponential Moving Averages are Bullish!✅

Ichimoku Clouds, expected to turn Bullish ☑️ We are ready for it.#XRPArmy #ripple pic.twitter.com/euiFudH2Et — Dark Defender (@DefendDark) June 11, 2025

With XRP active addresses hitting a multi-month high, it could further serve as a catalyst for the breakout. Dark Defender further highlighted key indicators that align with the bullish momentum for XRP. This includes:

RSI: Showing a strong upward trajectory. Exponential Moving Averages: Firmly bullish. Ichimoku Clouds: Expected to shift into bullish territory soon.

Popular analyst EGRAG Crypto believes there’s a strong chance XRP could break out soon, with charts suggesting a key catalyst may be just around the corner.

#XRP — Battle of the Battles! ⚔️ Why call it Battle of the Battles? Because we’re at a critical juncture — a major formation breakout. 📉📈 The probabilities are about 70-80% for an upside breakout, and 20-30% for a downside move. The breakout is likely to be triggered by some… pic.twitter.com/Sd9o3pDLE5 — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) June 10, 2025

Key Developments in the Ripple Ecosystem

Despite the XRP price volatility, the Ripple ecosystem continues to make progress. Ripple continues to gain momentum with key regulatory approvals in Dubai and strides in stablecoin initiatives, such as RLUSD.

These developments provide a strong fundamental backdrop for the company, even as global market conditions remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, institutional-grade financial products are expanding on the XRP Ledger (XRPL):

Ondo Finance’s OUSG : The “Ondo Short-Term U.S. Government Treasuries” product is now live on XRPL, enhancing on-chain access to real-world assets (RWA) for institutions.

: The “Ondo Short-Term U.S. Government Treasuries” product is now live on XRPL, enhancing on-chain access to real-world assets (RWA) for institutions. Digital Commercial Paper (DCP): Backed by the U.S. Treasuries, DCP has launched on XRPL to improve efficiency and accessibility.

The DCP initiative, administered by Guggenheim Treasury Services and tokenized through the Zeconomy platform, offers customizable maturities of up to 397 days.

Apex 2025: Digital Commercial Paper DCP is now live on the XRP Ledger. Administered by Guggenheim Treasury Services, one of the largest independent commercial paper platform managers in the world and powered by Zeconomy: https://t.co/Ic4YdUnNry With $280M+ in issuance, DCP is… — RippleX (@RippleXDev) June 10, 2025

Overall, while XRP’s price remains stagnant for now, growing on-chain activity and strong ecosystem fundamentals suggest a potential breakout may be nearing. Investors are watching closely for a decisive move above key resistance.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.