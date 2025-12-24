USD1 Market Cap Up $150M as Binance Launches Yield Program

Key Notes

USD1 market capitalization has moved from $2.74 billion to more than $2.91 billionThis massive uptick comes after Binance announced a yield program linked to the token.World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is working on rolling out a debit card with a retail application, linked to USD1.

The USD1 stablecoin saw its market capitalization climb by $150 million on December 24, coinciding with the period when Binance announced a yield program linked to the token. The new booster incentive program is said to offer up to 20% yield. Meanwhile, the rally in market capitalization has made USD1 the seventh-largest stablecoin in the crypto industry.

Binance Announces 20% APR Yield for USD1

The World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) stablecoin, which is linked to the family of President Donald Trump, recently saw its market cap move from $2.74 billion to $2.89 billion in hours.

At the time of this writing, it has climbed further to $2.91 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data. This surge is suspected to be catalyzed by a recent Binance announcement.

The top cryptocurrency exchange added USD1 to its Booster program. Notably, this new offering is limited to 50,000 USD1 deposits and offers a 20% Annual Percentage Rate (APR).

This yield is part of Binance’s usual Earn program, with a special addition of USD1. This program has a limited period of subscription, which is from Dec. 24 to Jan. 23, 2026.

The “first promotion” was designed to “help USD1 holders to maximize their rewards.” The integration program will see USD1 join the numerous projects that Binance has supported in recent times.

It is worth noting that the closeness of both entities was once questioned, especially with respect to Changpeng Zhao’s pardon earlier this year.

Development within the USD1 Ecosystem

During the Blockchain Week 2025, which was held in Seoul in September, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) announced its plans to roll out a debit card with a retail application.

This is designed to help the stakeholders of interest facilitate seamless transactions for USD1, which will integrate with Apple Pay.

Zak Folkman, the co-founder of World Liberty Financial, noted that the app will function as a blend of “Venmo meets Robinhood.” With this, it can integrate a Web2-style peer-to-peer payments with trading features that are similar to Robinhood.

This debit card from the company will likely complement the project’s upcoming retail application, which will launch in the near future.

