Vitalik Buterin Reveals 4 Traits of a Successful Layer-1 Network

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B , has shared four important qualities a Layer-1 network needs to succeed.

He made these comments after Succinct Labs announced their SP1 Hypercube, a system that can verify Ethereum blocks in under 12 seconds on average. This has triggered a conversation about what makes a Layer-1 network work well.

Vitalik Buterin on Core Network Needs

In a comment on X, Vitalik Buterin stressed that a Layer 1 network must be reliable, handle real-time proving even in the most challenging situations, and be fully verified to keep things safe.

He pointed out that while Succinct Labs’ SP1 Hypercube can verify most Ethereum blocks quickly, that speed reflects average cases, not the most difficult ones. Some blocks, filled with many transactions or complex smart contracts, take longer to process.

1. This is average case, not worst case. We need real-time worst case for safe L1 use

2. Not formally verified

3. ~100 kW to prove. Proving is a 1-of-n trust model, but even still, perhaps we want proving doable at home (~10 kW)

4. We wanna 10-100x the L1 gaslimit So, truly… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 21, 2025

Ethereum must always match the network’s 12-second block creation time, even for the most challenging blocks, to use this technology safely. If it cannot, the network risks delays or security problems, which could affect users.

Vitalik also pointed out that the SP1 Hypercube was not formally verified. This means it has not been thoroughly checked with mathematical methods to confirm it is error-free. Without this step, there is a chance of issues like accepting incorrect blocks, which could harm the network.

A strong Layer-1 network must have consistent real-time proving and formal verification to be trustworthy and secure for everyone relying on it. This recent update comes at a time when the price of Ethereum is rising.

Market participants predict Ethereum’s price could soar to $8,000 by the fourth quarter. At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading at $2,534.21.

Scalability is Vital for Layer-1 Success

Vitalik also stressed that a successful Layer-1 network should use less energy and be able to scale up to meet growing demands. He highlighted that the SP1 Hypercube requires about 100 kilowatts of power to generate proofs, far more than the 10 kilowatts a typical home might use.

He suggested that it should be possible to do it at home with much less power, making it easier for more people to participate and keeping the network decentralized. This focus on energy efficiency aligns with Ethereum’s shift to more sustainable practices after moving away from previous energy-heavy methods.

Vitalik mentioned increasing Ethereum’s gas limit by 10 to 100 times. The gas limit controls how much activity a block can handle, so raising it would allow the network to process more transactions at once, supporting future growth.

According to the post, a Layer-1 network that can scale this way while keeping energy use low is better equipped to handle increased usage without losing its core values of accessibility and sustainability.

In a recent update, Buterin also shared a new plan to make Ethereum fast while keeping privacy and decentralization intact. He pointed out that although tools like zero-knowledge proofs and Private Information Retrieval have progressed, issues like IP tracking, high costs, and control by a few RPC providers still put user privacy and trust at risk.

Likewise, Vitalik Buterin recently proposed a roadmap to fix privacy on the Ethereum Layer-1 chain. This development and the Pectra upgrade have been driving many changes to the Ethereum network.

