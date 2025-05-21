Strive Goes All-In on Bitcoin: Is BTC New Corporate Safe Haven?

Key Notes

Strive Asset Management plans to acquire 75,000 BTC via discounted Mt.

Gox claims.

The move comes amid rising US economic uncertainty, with investors and firms adopting Bitcoin as a hedge.

Metaplanet has become the most shorted stock in Japan which CEO Gerovich calls “a bet against Bitcoin”.

Strive Asset Management, co-founded by former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, has announced plans to build a massive 75,000-Bitcoin treasury.

The firm aims to accomplish this by acquiring distressed BTC claims at a discount from the long-defunct Mt. Gox exchange, whose long-awaited creditor repayment deadline looms on October 31, 2025.

Strive Partners with 117 Castell Advisory Group LLC

Strive’s May 20 SEC filing revealed a strategic partnership with 117 Castell Advisory Group LLC to secure legally recognized BTC claims.

Once approved, the move would allow Strive to load up on Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B below market price, effectively turbocharging its Bitcoin-per-share ratio ahead of a highly anticipated reverse merger with social media marketing firm Asset Entities (ASST).

Notably, since the announcement, ASST’s stock has surged 1,170%, closing with an 18.2% jump on May 20 alone, pushing the firm’s market cap to $122.1 million.

The bullish sentiment is fueled not just by excitement over crypto holdings but by the growing belief that Bitcoin is fast becoming a corporate safe haven in times of economic instability.

Bitcoin as a Safe Haven

The US economy is under increasing pressure from debt concerns and fiscal uncertainty, amplified by Moody’s recent downgrade of the US government’s credit rating.

But as CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted, fear-based panic has historically been a poor investment strategy. Instead, he advised looking to alternative assets like gold and Bitcoin as buffers against macroeconomic risk.

“Fear is what must be tamed if you want to be a good investor,” said Cramer, highlighting Bitcoin’s emerging role not just as a speculative asset but as a hedge against systemic financial failure.

Metaplanet and BlackRock Hit Milestones

Strive’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy echoes the bold steps taken by Japanese firm Metaplanet, which has also drawn comparisons to MicroStrategy for its BTC accumulation playbook.

Apparently Metaplanet is the most shorted stock in Japan. Do they really think betting against Bitcoin is a winning strategy? pic.twitter.com/SAKsOMO4MX — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) May 21, 2025

Despite achieving a 121% gain over the past month and record trading volumes across global markets, Metaplanet has become the most shorted stock in Japan — a move CEO Simon Gerovich calls “a bet against Bitcoin.”

Yet, the broader trend is clear: companies that are going long on Bitcoin are increasingly being viewed as forward-looking rather than reckless.

Even BlackRock is making unprecedented inroads into the Bitcoin space. Its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has attracted $46 billion in inflows since launching in January 2024, adding 2,705 BTC in just one day recently.

If current trends continue, BlackRock could overtake even Satoshi Nakamoto as the largest BTC holder by next summer, according to Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas.

And yes this list can be debated given the role of custodians like coinbase, we get it, the bigger point worth being made here is JUST HOW FAST BLACKROCK IS PAC-MAN-ING UP THE BTC, or rather their investors are as their holdings represent millions of ppl. — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) May 20, 2025

“This isn’t just a vote of confidence in Bitcoin,” said Balchunas. “It’s a signal that institutional capital is all-in — and they’re bringing their clients with them.”

