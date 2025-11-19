Voting on Crypto Market Bill by US Senate to Happen Next Month

Key Notes

Scott accused Democrats of delaying the legislation, arguing that the crypto market bill is essential for stronger consumer protections.

The Senate’s version of the bill seeks to clarify regulatory boundaries between the SEC and CFTC and define “ancillary assets”.

Meanwhile, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong continues lobbying in Washington for quick passage.

Tim Scott, the US Senate Banking Committee chair, said the committee will soon vote on the crypto market structure bill to bring clearer regulations to the industry.

Since the bill covers both securities and commodities, it must pass through the Senate Banking Committee as well as the Senate Agriculture Committee.

During his interview with Fox Business, Scott said:

“By the end of this year, next month, we believe we can mark up and vote in both committees and get this to the floor of the Senate early next year so that President Trump will sign the legislation.“

On the other hand, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has also been leading the effort to push the crypto market bill.

He is currently in Washington, D.C., meeting with top members of Congress to support the crypto market bill. With the government now funded through January, Senate lawmakers are renewing efforts to advance the legislation.

Tim Scott Blames Democrats for Stalling the Crypto Market Bill

Stressing the importance of introducing the crypto market structure bill, Tim Scott said that the legislation would enhance consumer protections while strengthening America’s position as the world’s leading economic power for the next century.

The Republican senator had sought to advance the bill by September but was unsuccessful, blaming Democrats for the delay. Scott said:

“The Democrats have been stalling and stalling and stalling because they don’t want President Trump to make America the crypto capital of the world. It’s not just for President Trump, it’s for the American people.“

Last month, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong also slammed the DeFi market structure bill by Democrats, calling it “bad, plain and simple.”

Earlier this summer, the US Senate was developing its own crypto market structure bill after the House passed its version, also known as the CLARITY Act.

The Republican-led Senate Banking Committee aims to define regulatory boundaries between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

It also plans to introduce a new category of “ancillary assets” to clarify which cryptocurrencies should not be treated as securities.

Coinbase CEO Pushes for Crypto Market Legislation

Leading from the front, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is actively pushing for passage of federal crypto market structure legislation, noting “significant progress” since his last visit.

Armstrong said he is hoping for a December markup of the CLARITY bill and for the legislation to reach the President’s desk soon after.

He said the measure would provide clear regulatory rules that would help expand the U.S. crypto market.

Besides, it will also support businesses, strengthen consumer protections, and enable broader industry development.

