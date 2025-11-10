Key Notes

The Senate broke weeks-long deadlock with a 60–40 vote.

The House is expected to follow with a quick one-day session.

Positive sentiment is growing as the US government is expected to reopen within days.

A late-night Senate vote to advance a funding bill has set the stage for the government’s long-awaited reopening.

Chad Pergram, the senior congressional correspondent for Fox News, posted that seven Democrats and one Independent joined Republicans to break a political stalemate that had kept the government shut down for weeks.

Senate Timing For Final Vote Unclear. House Aiming to Tackle the Bill Wednesday We are not expecting a final vote on the revamped GOP spending bill in the Senate overnight.



Final passage of the bill will need a time agreement to expedite things in the Senate. Fox is told it’s… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 10, 2025

According to Pergram’s post, the Senate voted 60–40 to “invoke cloture,” which means enough senators agreed to move forward with voting on a bill to reopen the US government.

However, the final vote isn’t done yet, but it could “happen as soon as tomorrow,” the Fox News reporter said, pointing at Monday, Nov. 10.

At this point, the bill only needs a simple majority to pass. Once the Senate passes it, the House of Representatives will vote next, likely on Nov. 12, planning a quick “one-day-and-out” session.

Crypto’s Breath of Relief

The government shutdown slowed everything down. For example, financial market regulations, SEC approvals, and the overall market oversight saw a pause, which ultimately brought multiple waves of selloffs.

Bitcoin BTC $106 248 24h volatility: 4.2% Market cap: $2.12 T Vol. 24h: $69.64 B fell below the $100,000 mark last week as the market entered “extreme fear” conditions.

Now, with the macro clarity, the cryptocurrency market is already showing signs of confidence following the claims of a potential government reopening. The global crypto market cap increased by 4.2% to $3.57 trillion with a daily trading volume of $163 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin broke above $106,000, and Ethereum ETH $3 603 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $435.86 B Vol. 24h: $30.47 B reached $3,600 following the market-wide bullish momentum.

It’s important to note that the government isn’t open yet, but everything points toward a full reopening later this week. The bipartisan cooperation to reopen the government may mean less political chaos, too. It could lead to a calmer environment that could stabilize financial markets, including crypto.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.