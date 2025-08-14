What’s Behind 17% Cardano (ADA) Price Rally Today?

Key Notes

Technical patterns and analyst forecasts suggest Cardano price could hit $1.20 in the short term and potentially climb toward $2.90.

Grayscale’s registration of the “Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF” in Delaware with 80% approval chances.

Long-term holders have been steadily accumulating ADA since 2021 without major distribution.

Cardano's native cryptocurrency ADA has surged by a staggering 17% in the last 24 hours, moving closer to the crucial breakout zone of $1.0. The Cardano price rally today comes with an 88% jump in daily trading volumes, crossing $4.12 billion, hinting at strong bullish sentiment among traders. This trend is observed as long-term holders show strength amid Cardano ETF speculations.

Cardano Price Eyes Breakout Past $1

Cardano price is finally testing he crucial resistance at $1.0, breaking past which could set the stage for another 100% rally, as per market analysts. The latest price pump comes following strong ADA whale accumulation taking place this week.

Following the breakout above $1.0, the next major price level to watch ahead is $1.20. In the latest analysis on the X platform, popular crypto analyst Javon Marks stated that as Cardano price sees a major upward climb, it is likely to reach $1.20 in the near term. The analyst predicts a larger target of $2.90, representing a potential upside of around 200% from current levels.

$ADA CLIMBING MAJORLY! Sights remain on $1.20+ coming in for Cardano before a continuation towards the larger target at $2.90 which is currently about +200% away… https://t.co/PbMfC6uhsi pic.twitter.com/fcPgUzc9IX — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) August 14, 2025

Javon Marks is not the only analyst who sees a major ADA price upside. Another popular analyst, Clifton FX has reported that Cardano (ADA) has confirmed an upside breakout from a bullish flag pattern on the 3-day timeframe. The analysis suggests that ADA could see a significant rally of 100% to 150% in the coming weeks.

$ADA (Update) Bullish flag Upside breakout has been Confirmed in 3d Timeframe.. Now Expecting Massive 100 – 150% massive bullish Rally in next Coming Weeks📈#ADAUSDT #ADA #Crypto pic.twitter.com/kZJIN2SGIk — Clifton Fx (@clifton_ideas) August 14, 2025

Spot Cardano ETF In Limelight

Earlier this week on Aug. 12, crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments registered the “Grayscale Cardano Trust ETF” in Delaware, signaling a major step toward launching a spot Cardano ETF.

The filing aligns with Grayscale’s typical approach of creating Delaware trusts ahead of formal applications to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The development comes as the SEC reviews NYSE Arca’s 19b-4 filing for a spot Cardano ETF. On the other hand, the Polymarket data shows that there’s an 80% chance for spot Cardano ETF approval by the year-end.

On the other hand, on-chain data shows that long-term Cardano holders are holding their ADA coins firmly. Data from Alpharactal indicates that Cardano (ADA) long-term holders have been steadily accumulating the token since 2021, with no significant signs of distribution. This trend reflects strong confidence in Cardano’s long-term growth and a commitment to holding through market volatility.

