Key Notes

Analysts say XRP price may confirm a bottom if it reclaims key Fibonacci support levels, with upside targets between $2.30 and $4.00.

However, Bitcoin’s movement at the $88,300 resistance remains a key factor in deciding further market movement.

The debut of two new XRP ETFs brought in $164 million in first-day inflows, pushing total XRP ETF assets to $628.62 million.

XRP XRP $2.24 24h volatility: 8.4% Market cap: $134.72 B Vol. 24h: $6.25 B is leading the broader crypto market upside with 10%, as Grayscale Investments and Franklin Templeton receive a strong response on their spot XRP ETF debut. After chopping under $2.0 support last week, XRP price has bounced back once again, supported by strong trading volumes.

XRP Price Bounces 10%, Is the Bottom In?

XRP price has already recovered more than 20% from the monthly lows of $1.8, with its market soaring past $135 billion again. The daily trading volumes for XRP have also soared by 50% to more than $6 billion, showing strong bullish sentiment. Last week, the Ripple-related cryptocurrency recorded $89.3 million in inflows despite the broader crypto market bleeding.

However, in order to confirm a bottom formation, bulls need to show further strength. Crypto market analyst TARA stated that XRP is attempting to break out after reaching the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level, with RSI showing strength.

#XRP is trying to break out!! It reached the .5 retrace and the RSI is STRONG! Breaking past this level now means that $2.30 is next. The critical .382 support! This is the level that XRP really needs to reclaim in order to help confirm the bottom is in. We still dont have… pic.twitter.com/OVFKZc5FCd — TARA (@PrecisionTrade3) November 24, 2025

According to the analyst, a successful move above this zone could open the path toward the next target of XRP price is $2.30. The update also highlighted the 0.382 level as a critical support area that XRP must reclaim to help confirm that a market bottom has been established.

The analyst also emphasized monitoring Bitcoin BTC $87 845 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $1.75 T Vol. 24h: $71.11 B closely, as BTC has reached resistance near $88,300 and has not yet broken above that level. She noted that a BTC breakout is essential to influence the broader crypto market movement.

On the other hand, market analyst Ali Martinez noted that XRP price is shaping up the “right-angled ascending broadening wedge.” With the Ripple-related crypto bouncing back from the support at $2.0, and eyes a rally to $4.0.

Best case: $XRP is shaping a right-angled ascending broadening wedge. But it all comes down to whether the $2 support holds. pic.twitter.com/X9sKAXByqG — Ali (@ali_charts) November 24, 2025

Grayscale, Franklin XRP ETFs Make Strong Debut on NYSE

Two new XRP spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Grayscale’s GXRP and Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Nov. 24. The products recorded a combined $164 million in net inflows on their first day, as per data from SoSoValue.

This latest launch comes after Bitwise launched the spot XRP ETF last week. Across all four ETFs, the total assets now stand at $628.62 million, and cumulative net inflows reached $586.70 million. This highlights strong institutional demand for XRP.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.